BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo

Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Communities across B.C. will get an additional $10 million in COVID safe restart grants, the provincial government announced Monday, March 22.

The extra money, to be split among the province’s 27 regional districts, will supplement last November’s $540 million in provincial and federal restart grants to local governments, according to BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne.

READ MORE: Trudeau offers $14B to provinces for anti-COVID-19 efforts through rest of year

The funding bump comes roughly a month after Osborne said she’d heard feedback from regional directors and heads of local governments she said were struggling with economic recovery post-COVID.

“Literally, the check is in the mail and the funds are on their way,” Osborne told The Grand Forks Gazette Monday, March 22.

READ MORE: UBCM chair still waiting to hear from the province about COVID Safe ReStart grants

The $10 million will be divided between regional districts according to a population-based formula which Osborne said afforded special attention to rural communities. “We know that services are more expensive to provide in rural areas,” she noted.

The funds are being made available through equal contributions by Ottawa and Victoria, she explained.

Local governments are meanwhile eligible for $100 million in provincial grants toward strengthening community services for vulnerable populations, especially those experiencing homelessness, she added. The grant program is being run by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM), which Osborne said is accepting grant applications until April 16.

Program funds can be used to bolster a wide variety of services, including the expansion of homeless shelters and other protective outreach programs.

Osborne said she had seen UBCM director Grace McGregor’s open letter to BC government officials, including Minister Osborne, asking to see a breakdown of the formula the province first used to divvy up COVID restart grants. Osborne said she would follow up with her staff about responding to McGregor’s letter.

 

@ltritsch1
laurie.tritschler@grandforksgazette.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.


laurie.tritschler@boundarycreektimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks
Next story
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Aidan Erickson (foreground) and other LOSC members work out at the Walnut Grove pool in Langley on March 2, 2021. Parents say Township fees have added as much as $160 a month in costs per child. (Sevi Parr/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Added fees for Langley Olympians Swim Club will continue, Township says

Charges called ‘most fair and equitable approach versus having the general taxpayer pay for them’

Cheryl Young, executive director of the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation. (Aldergrove Star files)
‘We love the people here in the community and want to stay,’ says Fibromyalgia Wellspring founder

Foundation’s building in downtown Aldergrove is up for sale, forcing thrift shop to find new location

Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society volunteers stand on the train platform in Cloverdale. The FVHRS has just received a provincial grant of more than $300K to build a track extension in the rail yard at Cloverdale Station. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society awarded more than $300K in prov. grant money

Rail Society to build track extension with CERIP funding

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen said the passing of Bill-C7 ‘is a horrible outcome for vulnerable Canadians’ because it allows people with disabilities and mental illnesses who are not near the natural end of their lives to opt for euthanasia (file)
Approval of expanded medical assistance in dying law blasted by Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen

Including people with disabilities and mental illnesses ‘ultimate form of ableist oppression’

After a series of delays, the move by Adrian’s at the Airport restaurant into new premises finally happened on Sunday, March 14, and owner Demetre Exarhopoulus, seen here inside the new restaurant, was relieved (Langley Advance Times file)
After many setbacks and delays, Adrian’s at the Airport in Langley has, finally, opened its new premises

Owner Demetre Exarhopoulos isn’t celebrating just yet

Master igloo-builder Solomon Awa waits to be passed another block of snow on the third day of building a 700 square-foot igloo in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday March 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter
‘It’s going to come down to one block’: Building an igloo for Nunavut arts festival

Solomon Awa, now in his 60s, is considered a master igloo builder in Nunavut

BC Municipal Affairs Minister Josie Osborne said the extra funds were meant to build on earlier grants by the province and federal government last November. Westerly file photo
Local governments in B.C. to split $10M in extra COVID restart funds, says Municipal Affairs Minister

Minister Josie Osborne said the money will be split among B.C’s 27 regional districts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – A B.C. Ambulance Service paramedic wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 moves a stretcher outside an ambulance at Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, November 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Younger people with COVID now requiring longer hospital, ICU stays: Dr. Henry

Recent cases of people in their 30s and 40s ‘severely affected’ by the novel coronavirus

Jarrod Bacon is show here in a 2009 court appearance in Surrey. (Black Press file photo)
Former gangster Jarrod Bacon released from prison, with more stringent conditions

Red Scorpion member, formerly of Abbotsford, had his release suspended in December

One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

Three-year-old Adia Leidums skiing at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Image courtesy of Erich Leidums)
Fernie toddler wins hearts with adorable skiing pep-talks

Three-year-old Adia Leidums is world-famous after being mic’d-up by her dad as she skis Fernie Alpine Resort

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Dr. Penny Ballem update B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccination timelines at the B.C. legislature, March 18, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate remains high, 15 deaths on weekend

556 cases to Saturday, 598 to Sunday, 631 on Monday

L to R: Saik’uz First Nation Coun. Jasmine Thomas and Chief Priscilla Mueller (Aman Parhar - Omineca Express)
Northern B.C. addiction treatment centre not off the table yet, says First Nations

Culturally appropriate centre much needed in B.C.’s north

Most Read