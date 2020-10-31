Olivia Dalton was found dead in her Langley City apartment by her father, John Butler after he couldn't reach her on the phone. (John Butler photo/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Local man finds daughter dead in Langley from drug overdose

A father wants society and the justice system to do more to stop drug dealers who are killing people

John Butler found the body of his 21-year-old daughter on Oct. 23 in her Langley City apartment. Olivia Dalton was dead from an accidental overdose of drugs laced with fentanyl.

“I went over and entered her apartment to find a dark and silent apartment with no response to my arrival,” Butler said. “My heart was already sinking. I turned the corner to find my baby girl in her robe slumped over onto the bathroom counter. The colour of her skin was a shade I had never seen before. The noise I made did not elicit her eyes to flicker open, my hand on her cheek was met by cold, and trying to lift her was met with a stiff and lifeless body.”

Less than a week later, he found himself reading a copy of the coroner’s report that said her body contained a fatal amount of fentanyl (20 to 40 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine). She was hooked on heroin but dealers are adulterating their product with anything cheap they can get their hands on and fentanyl is cheap but powerful, resulting in many accidental overdoses.

Now the 60-year-old Clayton resident and his ex-wife must plan Olivia’s funeral. In his grief, he recently put up spray-painted signs on Fraser Highway at 195th Street calling on the community to do more to prevent drug dealers from killing people. He has also taken to social media to call on people to speak out against drug dealers and let authorities know when they see drug activity. Butler has also sent out word about a support group for people who have lost children from drug overdose.

“I’ve only ever had one child, and at that moment my world died, my heart shattered, the sky fell, and my world changed forever. My baby was gone,” he said. “The last time I saw, touched, and kissed her cheek was when the paramedics wheeled my love to the morgue.”

He’s relying on his faith during this darkest of times, consoled by the thought of his child in Heaven, but Butler is not willing to turn the other cheek when it comes to the people putting fatal drugs on the streets because they don’t know nor care about the consequences.

“Whoever made and sold the dose had no idea or care about the potency or dangerous of the product they sold. They didn’t care if giving it to a child to ‘try’ would potentially hook them, and they don’t care who they harm, the children they kill, or families they destroy,” he said. “It’s not the users who are the problem, it’s the people who sell it… sell it to anyone. They are the true monsters of our society.”

He said drug dealers have become brazen, offering door to door delivery, openly selling in homeless camps, and offering samples to children to get them hooked.

“The people need to take back our streets,” Butler said. “We need to push back, we need to report, we need to stand guard. The police can’t or aren’t effective in stopping these ruthless, selfish, animals that are taking the lives of our fathers, mothers, and children.”

Butler also wants the community to know who has died. Olivia was a 21-year-old who was trying to get her life on track. She had gone through treatment and was event working at a treatment centre for girls.

“Our pride was immense,” he said.

Olivia was in her first serious relationship and got an apartment.

But drug addiction takes away all good things in life.

“The police were being called to their apartment, holes were being punched into the walls, screaming and fighting continually and their apartment was filthy, and lead to an eviction notice on Sept 30, 2020. Her boyfriend moved out, and she lived alone until she was required to move. It was the last month of her life,” he said.

Butler talked to her about moving in with him. He was worried constantly and dropped by as much as he could or called her.

“I was always made to feel I was being paranoid and over cautious, eventually I felt more at ease as she spoke openly of relapsing and she was eager to get help and start over,” he commented.

When he couldn’t reach Olivia for their regular phone call on Oct. 22, he grew worried and at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 23, made his way to her apartment where he found his child dead.

“She was sweet by nature with a loving and caring heart,” Butler said.

Her’s wasn’t an easy life.

“Being born the type 1 diabetes and struggling in school with ADHD, fitting in and being accepted was hard for her since a young age,” he explained.

Olivia was bullied and ostracized at school, first in Richmond then in Langley when the family moved.

“She discovered her closets friends were those that used soft drugs and alcohol,” he said.

In Grade 11, she was offered heroin to try, at no charge, a common move by dealers to get more customers.

“For someone suffering from self esteem issues, insecurities, emotional pain, and bullying heroin took all her cares and concerns away,” he said. “By her third use the drug had attached to her receptors and her body physically craved it, and to attain the same original sensation she was now hook physically and emotionally. But now she needed a higher dose to achieve the original sensation. In the drug world that call it ‘chasing the dragon’, and now the drugs were not free.”

Her family saw changes in her. There was now isolation, anxiety, irritability, and anger. She stopped caring about her appearance.

“Then we started noticing the many items around the house that were missing and sold to support her habit,” Butler said.

Her family did what it could.

“My wife and I spent over $100,000 trying to save our daughter from a life that would not end well,” he said.

They thought they got their girl back, and were willing to accept the chain smoking and marijuana use because she seemed changed and saw a future for herself before it all derailed in recent weeks.

Three signs were erected in the 19500 block of Fraser Highway on the afternoon of Monday, Oct. 26. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Motorists heading east on Fraser Highway saw signs in the 19500 block calling out drug dealers for harming children. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Most Read