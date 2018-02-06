A lockdown is currently in place at Matsqui Institution following an incident on Saturday.

One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

Incident on Saturday leads to lockdown at Abbotsford facility

A lockdown is currently in place at Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford.

Two inmates were found to have been victims of an assault at the institution on Saturday afternoon, and the injured inmates were transported to hospital to receive treatment. The assault resulted in a serious injury to one of the inmates.

No other staff members or inmates were injured during the incident.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken. The warden has ordered a lockdown and an exceptional search of the entire institution. Normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

More to come.

Previous story
Man with impaired-driving history charged in crash that killed his wife

Just Posted

Appeal for cancer patient drivers gets rapid response in the Langleys

Volunteer Cancer Drivers says several offered to provide much-needed long-range transportation

Man with impaired-driving history charged in crash that killed his wife

Rollover collision occurred in April 2016 on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

Langley tower block debate centers on footbridge

A pedestrian overpass became the center of Monday’s discussion at Township council.

Langley Township gets 2.47% tax increase

Township council approved its yearly budget Monday.

Lockdown at Matsqui Institution

Serious injury suffered by inmate in incident on Saturday

Langley Rivermen suffer back-to-back lopsided road losses

‘Men struggling in new year

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Winter storm warning issued for the B.C. Interior and North

Upwards of 50 centimetres of snow could fall over the next two days

4 in 10 young Canadians have sent a sext, 6 in 10 have received one: report

About 40 per cent said at least one of their intimate photos had been shared without their consent

Free Wi-Fi coming to rest areas along Highway 1 and 16

Vancouver, Sicamous, Prince George a few locations to get upgrades

Global stocks tumble as Wall Street braces for more losses

The Dow Jones industrial average posted its biggest percentage decline since August 2011

5 to start your day

Police watchdog investigates pedestrian collision, Surrey rollover sends two to hospital and more

Police watchdog investigates after Coquitlam pedestrian hit

Traffic on Hwy. 1 was snarled for hours

A very quirky, very Canadian obituary

Man pens own obit, says only regret was not seeing end of Coronation Street

Most Read