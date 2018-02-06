One inmate seriously injured at Matsqui Institution

A lockdown is currently in place at Matsqui Institution following an incident on Saturday.

Two inmates were found to have been victims of an assault at the institution on Saturday afternoon, and the injured inmates were transported to hospital to receive treatment. The assault resulted in a serious injury to one of the inmates.

No other staff members or inmates were injured during the incident.

The assailants have been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken. The warden has ordered a lockdown and an exceptional search of the entire institution. Normal operations will resume when it is considered safe to do so.

Visits have been suspended until the search is completed.

