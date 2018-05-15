UPDATE: Logan Lake wildfire estimated to be between 25 and 50 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

A fire burning Logan Lake is now measuring somewhere between 25 to 50 hectares.

“We don’t have a good size estimate on it, to be honest,” said Jody Lucius, B.C. Wildfire fire information officer, Wednesday morning.

“We are expecting it’s more than 25 hectares, but because of the smoke and accessibility issues we couldn’t get around it to get a better estimate.”

It is considered out of control, which Lucius says most new fires will be for some time.

A clearer picture should be available in a couple of hours.

TUESDAY, MAY 16, 2018

The B.C. Wildfire Service says a fire burning in Logan Lake has grown to about 12 hectares in size.

Marla Catherall, communications assistant for the BC Wildfire Service, said there are no structures being threatened at this time and 40 fighters are on site with air support “actioning” the blaze.

READ MORE: WORST FIRE SEASON IN HISTORY

Catherall couldn’t speak to the rate of growth that the fire at this time, but noted that the hot, dry days have made conditions ideal for fires to spread.

“With the hot sunny and dry weather conditions we’ve had recently, campfires and cooking stoves are allowed, but we have to make sure that fires are put out,” she said.

2017 was considered the worst wildfire season in B.C. Total area burned approaching 9,000 square km across the province

More to come.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NAFTA: As deadline nears, Trudeau, Trump discuss prospects of quick deal
Next story
Marijuana shop opens up on Chilliwack First Nations reserve

Just Posted

VIDEO: Fatal shooting at gas station ambush in Langley

Soon after a shooting, fire crews put out a truck fire on the Surrey/Langley border

PHOTOS: Fort Langley May Queen title helps teen raise auto-immune awareness

Sophie Finn, 13, hopes position will help her champion for her causes.

If Kinder Morgan bails, feds will step in to back new Trans Mountain investors

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

VIDEO: Langley’s Georgia Ellenwood takes gold at Big Ten Outdoor Championships

Breaks the 6,000 point mark to take the heptathlon at elite U.S. event

Aldergrove’s ‘goat walker’ takes to the streets

Ninny and Kona look forward to four times daily walks together

Douglas Coupland exhibit explores dark side of plastics on B.C. shores

Renowned artist uses plastics found on Haida Gwaii in upcoming display at Vancouver Aquarium

Logan Lake wildfire grows to 12 hectares

A wildfire in Logan Lake is being hit by air support

UPDATE: Prosecution, defence spar over sentencing for B.C. polygamist leader

Peter Wilson recommends up to six months for Blackmore and up to 90 days for Oler

5 to start your day

A fatal shooting in Langley, feds promise to bail out Kinder Morgan investors and more

B.C. premier receives lukewarm reception at Chamber of Commerce luncheon

Speaking to a crowd of about 400 at a Victoria Chamber of Commerce luncheon, Horgan said they’re committed to ending MSPs

Waters rising in flood-ravaged southern B.C. as residents brace for ‘round two’

Heavy rains and spring runoff combined to push floodwaters to levels not seen in 70 years in and around Grand Forks last week.

Federal plan to ease penalties for corporate crime has drawbacks: internal analysis

A federal plan to take a bite out of corporate crime has potential downsides, including the risk of eroding public confidence in the legal system

Mulroney children to act as bridesmaids-page boys at royal wedding

Ben and Jessica Mulroney’s children will be in Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Chilliwack Chiefs secure semi-final spot with shutout of Wellington Dukes

Chilliwack goalie Daniel Chenard stopped 26 pucks for the clean sheet in a penalty filled game.

Most Read