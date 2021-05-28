Alicia Rempel has been named the executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, starting in the role June 1, 2021. (Langley School District)

Alicia Rempel has been named the executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, starting in the role June 1, 2021. (Langley School District)

Long-time learning advocate takes over as head of Langley School District Foundation

The foundation fundraises for the local public school district and was incorporated in 2001

The new Langley School District Foundation executive director has spent several years working with children in both her work life and volunteer efforts.

Alicia Rempel is a community development consultant having served many local organizations and said she is honoured to be chosen to lead the charity.

“As a parent with students in the district, I have seen and heard first-hand the impact the foundation has on our students and their families,” Rempel said

Most recently, Rempel has worked with the Langley Children Committee, the Langley Literacy Network, and as a volunteer president of the Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC).

“We are very excited to have Alicia lead the foundation. She brings many strengths including fundraising, leadership, collaboration and passion for children and youth. With her community building background, connections, and care for others, we are confident the foundation will be able to continue to support and provide programs for students in Langley. On behalf of the Langley School District Foundation, we welcome Alicia to our team,” said Alison McVeigh who chairs the foundation board.

Rempel will start her new role June 1.

“I am eager to work with the partners and donors in the community. I look forward to carrying on our commitment to enhancing and enriching our educational programs to ensure that every Langley student receives the best education possible,” Rempel said.

.

• READ MORE: Langley program helps parents and kids talk about screen time

• READ MORE: Newcomer to community opens bakery same week as ESL graduation

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langley School District

Previous story
Safety and community key as Langley churches prepare to welcome worshippers
Next story
6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Just Posted

A dump truck and trailer got stuck on a concrete lane divider westbound on Highway One at the 264th Street interchange in Aldergrove the morning of Friday, May 28. (Camille Larsen/Special to Black Press Media)
Dump truck stuck after crash on highway in Aldergrove

The truck and trailer crashed around 9:20 a.m. Friday

Alicia Rempel has been named the executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, starting in the role June 1, 2021. (Langley School District)
Long-time learning advocate takes over as head of Langley School District Foundation

The foundation fundraises for the local public school district and was incorporated in 2001

Aldergrove’s Zach Choboter set off from Whistler on a cross country rollerblading journey. (Special to The Star)
Bee blader begins cross country journey with stop in hometown – Aldergrove

Zach Choboter is raising awareness for pollinators by rollerblading across the country

A local pastor wonders why church services must be outside but large crowds are allowed in stores. (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Langley pastor contrasts outdoor church services with bustling shopping venues

Convincing people to follow public health guidelines can be a hard sell

Susan Cairns, the Langley School District Foundation executive director, mingled with guests at last years gala. (Langley Advance Times photo)
Executive director retires from Langley’s public school foundation

Susan Cairns has been with the charity since it was started

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 in total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Mark Heine with a painting from his Sirens series. Two pieces from the series will go to the moon later this year. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
B.C. artist’s paintings bound for galactic gallery on the moon

Two of Mark Heine’s paintings will make the lunar leap aboard the Peregrine Lander in December

Live Well Exercise Clinic CEO Sara Hodson and Trevor Linden’s Club 16 partner Carl Ulmer co-chair the BC Fitness Industry Council. (Contributed photo)
B.C. restart plan brings new hope to fitness industry, business leader says

Sara Hodson notes group fitness has jumped 600 per cent in U.K.

Most Read