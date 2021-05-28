Long-time learning advocate takes over as head of Langley School District Foundation

The foundation fundraises for the local public school district and was incorporated in 2001

The new Langley School District Foundation executive director has spent several years working with children in both her work life and volunteer efforts.

Alicia Rempel is a community development consultant having served many local organizations and said she is honoured to be chosen to lead the charity.

“As a parent with students in the district, I have seen and heard first-hand the impact the foundation has on our students and their families,” Rempel said

Most recently, Rempel has worked with the Langley Children Committee, the Langley Literacy Network, and as a volunteer president of the Langley District Parent Advisory Council (DPAC).

“We are very excited to have Alicia lead the foundation. She brings many strengths including fundraising, leadership, collaboration and passion for children and youth. With her community building background, connections, and care for others, we are confident the foundation will be able to continue to support and provide programs for students in Langley. On behalf of the Langley School District Foundation, we welcome Alicia to our team,” said Alison McVeigh who chairs the foundation board.

Rempel will start her new role June 1.

“I am eager to work with the partners and donors in the community. I look forward to carrying on our commitment to enhancing and enriching our educational programs to ensure that every Langley student receives the best education possible,” Rempel said.

