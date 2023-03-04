Long wait over for Langley man’s third Guinness World Record

Langley City’s Danny Halmo with this three Guinness World Record certificates. He noted that he always wears a helmet while he’s actually out riding around town on his Segway. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A Langley man has been awarded a Guinness World Record for a 24-hour endurance test on a Segway – eight years after he actually managed the feat.

Danny Halmo recently received his recognition and certificate from the Guinness organization for his 2015 feat, in which he travelled 215.21 km in 24 hours on a Segway in Windsor, Ont.

“It’s a lot easier to beat a Guinness record than to prove you did,” said Halmo, a Langley City resident.

This is the third world record for Halmo, who also travelled across Canada by electric bike in 2012, setting a distance record on his route from B.C. to Halifax.

In 2016, he set a record for the longest trip on a Segway to date, rolling most of the length of Vancouver Island over 12 days.

Although this is his latest record, it was a long time in the making. Halmo said that after he found a location for the 2015 Segway record, he got a crew of volunteers from local athletic teams, measured the track, and had to get lap counts and video of the entire 24-hour event.

Uploading that much video took two days.

“It took me more time to upload the records than to actually do it,” Halmo said.

Because he was riding so much, they had to get a trailer full of Segways, scavenging them for batteries that could be swapped in and out so he could keep riding.

Halmo has long been a big fan of electric vehicles, having owned 12 electric bikes and currently using a Segway around town.

He said now that he’s got his three Guinness World Record certificates in hand, he’s done trying to set any more records.

Now he’s just going to be using his electric vehicles to get around.

“You never see me ride it without a helmet,” he noted of his Segway.

READ ALSO: Langley man completes world-record-breaking Segway trek

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Langley 2-4 on track

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

disabilitiesElectric vehiclesLangley City