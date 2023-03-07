Longest sitting Langley City councillor given special honour

After 32 years on council, Gayle Martin is being granted Freedom of the City

Former Langley City councillor Gayle Martin (right) next to then mayor Ted Schaffer and current City Mayor Nathan Pachal during the ribbon cutting at a local playground several years ago. (Langley Advance Times files)

After 32 years around the Langley City council table, Gayle Martin may be retired from politics. But that’s not going to stop her from being in council chamber for at least one more council meeting later this month.

Martin is being granted Freedom of the City on March 20, and council, City staff, and the public are invited to join for the special event.

Freedom of the City is the highest honour that a city can bestow upon an individual. This honour is intended to recognize a deserving distinguished person who has demonstrated qualities that set a person above or apart from others, an individual who has given exemplary service or made an outstanding contribution to the City and its citizens, explained Mayor Nathan Pachal.

Back in mid-January, the current council unanimously voted to bestow Martin with this honour.

“No one is more deserving of this distinction than former councillor Gayle Martin who served on Langley City council for 32 consecutive years from 1990 to 2022, longer than anyone else in its history, during which time she sat on countless committees, task groups, boards, and working groups,” explained Pachal.

“Gayle has been an avid volunteer throughout her life, sharing her time amongst numerous valued organizations in the community, and we are excited to recognize her significant accomplishments.”

AFTER LAST ELECTION WITH VIDEO: Last meeting for two Langley City councillors

Learning of the honour, Martin was humbled and grateful.

“I was overwhelmed with emotion when I heard that I was to receive the Freedom of the City,” she said.

“I would like to thank my former council colleagues who have put my name forward to receive this honour. I am truly grateful.”

This elite honour is bestowed as a prestige form of appreciation and gratitude for her dedication in serving others, read the lengthy motion approved by council.

Among her accomplishments listed, she will be lauded for serving on council from 1990 to 2022, where she sat on countless internal and external committees, task forces, and boards. She is also listed as a founding member and past president or Soroptimist International of the Langleys, a director (including past president) of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce, a Gateway of Hope, St. Joe’s soup kitchen, and Critter Care Wildlife Society volunteer – and participant in various other community groups and initiatives – in her role as a councillor and as a champion of her community.

The formal conferring of the Freedom of the City on Martin will happen during the regular council meeting on Monday, March 20. The meeting traditionally gets under way at 7 p.m. in the council chambers at City hall, 20399 Douglas Cres.

MORE ABOUT HER – IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Gayle Martin

.

AwardsLangley City