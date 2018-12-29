Former journalist turned coroner, Barb McLintock, photographed in her coroner’s jacket in her office boardroom. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

Barb McLintock, longtime investigator and spokesperson for the B.C. Coroners Service, has died at the age of 68.

According to chief coroner Lisa Lapointe, who released a statement Saturday, McLintock died in Victoria in the early morning of Dec. 29 due to complications of recently diagnosed thyroid cancer.

“We fondly remember Barb and her knack for storytelling, her incredible sense of duty and public service, as well as her kindness and thoughtful acts. She will be truly missed,” Lapointe said.

McLintock was well-versed in the world of reporting, first working as a legislative reporter for Postmedia from 1982 until 2003. In 2004, she became an investigating coroner until 2011 when she spearheaded the strategic programs department for the provincial coroners service.

READ MORE: Oak Bay parents request coroner’s inquest into overdose death of son

McLintock retired from her full-time role in February 2017, returning a few months later on a part-time basis to assist and support the strategic communications office.

But that wasn’t before she left a mark on journalists across B.C.

“Barb was on a first-name basis with virtually every experienced journalist in the province, as well as most of the politicians,” Lapointe said. “She collaborated with health authorities and other stakeholders on a number of committees and brought immense expertise and a solid common-sense approach to all of her interactions.”

As spokesperson, McLintock’s role focused on some of the province’s deepest tragedies. In her last year before retiring, McLintock’s work focused heavily on the staggering number of overdose deaths being seen in the province.

“On a personal level, Barb was someone I trusted implicitly to have the best interests of the coroners service at heart,” Lapointe said. “Her advice was always honest, informed and valuable.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Final BC Hydro customers affected by windstorm should have power Jan. 1
Next story
Pedestrian hit by ‘passenger vehicle’ in Surrey intersection: RCMP

Just Posted

VIDEO: ‘Yellow vest’ protest on Langley overpass

Several issues cited by demonstrators, including immigration, taxes and the pipeline

VIDEO: Giants begin road trip with win in Red Deer

A 6-0 shutout against the Rebels

VIDEO: Annual Langley Christmas bird count underway

Annual event is part of 118-year-old tradition

Christmas gifts stolen from Langley family hours after they were opened

A Langley family said their truck carrying all their Christmas gifts was broken into in Abbotsford.

Wacky stories from across B.C. you might have missed in 2018

A singing secretary, butter thieves and a dog being banned from the park for being a dog are just a few

McDavid told Canada’s junior team to avoid social media: Bouchard

NHL players have a lot of advice to offer the Canadian junior team

Edler plays hero in OT, Canucks beat Flames 3-2

Vancouver climbs above .500 mark with win

Frost has 2 points, Canada thumps Czech Republic 5-1

Canadians remain unbeaten at world juniors

Daycare operator Karen Wang wins Liberal nomination in Burnaby South

Wang told reporters she believes she has what it takes to take on Singh

Aunt of Sarah McIver says she believes school officials in China made error

China and Canada both insisted McIver’s case was different from other detainments

30-car pileup, keeps emergency crews busy as Alberta hit with heavy snow

RCMP advise against travelling on Alberta roads today

VIDEO: Dramatic blaze leaves B.C. contractor without work truck

Fire so hot it melted work ladders, destroyed truck

Longtime B.C. legislative reporter turned coroner Barb McLintock dies at 68

McLintock was the spokesperson for the province’s coroners service for 14 years

UPDATE: Missing Alberta snowmobilers found in Revelstoke

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Most Read