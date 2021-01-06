Longtime councillor considers run for school board byelection

Charlie Fox was a principal in the district for decades

Former longtime Langley Township councillor Charlie Fox is considering running for local office again – this time for the vacant Langley Township school board seat.

Fox chose not to run in the 2018 Township council election, after serving four terms and a total of 13 years.

He’s not decided to definitely run for the seat, Fox said.

“I’ve got some homework to do,” he said. He’ll have to decide by Jan. 22, when the nomination period closes for potential candidates.

“I just see this as an interim, 18 months kind of position,” Fox said.

If he does run, he understands the systems and budgeting the school system faces already, he said.

As well as serving on Township council, Fox was a longtime teacher and then principal in Langley schools.

He spent more than 33 years as principal in Langley, starting at Aldergrove Elementary in 1973, and concluding at Aldergrove Community Secondary in 2007, when he retired.

Local activist Stacey Wakelin has already announced she will run for the school board seat, which was vacated when former board chair Megan Dykeman won election as the NDP MLA for Langley East in October.

READ MORE: Langley school board byelection to feature mail-in ballots for first time

READ MORE: Wakelin announces run for Langley school board

EducationLangley Townshipmunicipal politics