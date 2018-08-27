Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 92. John Gordon photo

Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passes away

Founder of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park was 92

A tireless campaigner for Langley’s equestrian community has died.

Joy Richardson, whose legacy in the community includes the construction of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park, was 92.

Born Oct. 5, 1925, in Lincolnshire, England, Richardson emigrated to British Columbia in 1957, and in 1969 bought Heritage Stables in Aldergrove. She won many awards with her quarter horses, Hyline Gentry and Hyline Paladin.

Later, after returning to England for several years, she came back to Langley and purchased a small farm near Campbell Valley Park.

Here she started up a small boarding business while working to improve the equestrian offerings of Campbell Valley Park, including the creation of the Spirit of the Horse Garden on 208 Street.

In 2011 she left Langley for good and moved to a retirement home in White Rock. That same year, she was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her work on behalf of the Township.

READ MORE: Joy Richardson honoured

Despite leaving her farm, Richardson remained interested in local equine related activities and the welfare of horses.

In 2014, she wrote to the Times to thank the people who work to care for and maintain the Spirit of the Horse garden.

READ MORE: Spirit of the Horse memorial garden is special

Former Langley Times editor Frank Bucholtz recalled Richardson as “a fascinating character and memorable person — obstinate, passionate and single-minded, but definitely a very representative member of that hard-working generation.

“I enjoyed talking to her about her Second World War experiences in working up close with top British government officials, while she was still in her teens.”

On Aug. 21, Richardson died peacefully in the presence of her son and close friends. No information has yet been made public about a memorial service.

Previous story
B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Just Posted

‘Blood Relative’ seeks reconciliation, acceptance

Former TWU student stages true-life play about LGBTQI acceptance

Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passes away

Founder of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park was 92

Aldergrove remembers John Jones

Aldergrove United Soccer Club member memory lives on at Athletic Park

UPDATE: Air quality advisory cancelled as fresh air moves into Lower Mainland

Wildfire smoke has been pushed out of the region

Missing man last seen at temples in Abbotsford and Surrey

Police ask for help to locate Miter Singh, 44, last seen on Sunday, Aug. 5

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

45% of oil and gas workers have noise-induced hearing loss: WorkSafeBC

Agency releases new safety bulletin as data show increase of 33% to 45% over five years

Canada to play Venezuela in super-round opener at women’s baseball World Cup

Canadians will start the super round in third place in the standings

Killer whale still ailing; scientists last spotted her on Saturday

J50 is part of the endangered southern resident population

B.C. building groups ask court to axe public construction deal

Agreement had allowed only 19 unions to bid on provincial megaprojects

Aldergrove Old Time Dances return

Bring your dancing shoes and your partner to the Aldergrove OAP Hall

Aldergrove Terry Fox Run returns Sept. 16

Join the Terry Fox Run and help outrun cancer in your community

Crews make headway on Lower Mainland wildfire

BC Wildfire, local crews continue to battle blaze north of Agassiz

Scheer defends birthright policy, says ending ‘birth tourism’ is objective

Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen’s office says the “birth on soil” principle has been enshrined in Canada’s citizenship legislation since the introduction of the Canadian Citizenship Act in 1947.

Most Read