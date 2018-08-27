Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passes away

Founder of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park was 92

Longtime Langley equestrienne Joy Richardson passed away on Aug. 21 at the age of 92. John Gordon photo

A tireless campaigner for Langley’s equestrian community has died.

Joy Richardson, whose legacy in the community includes the construction of the Spirit of the Horse Garden at Campbell Valley Park, was 92.

Born Oct. 5, 1925, in Lincolnshire, England, Richardson emigrated to British Columbia in 1957, and in 1969 bought Heritage Stables in Aldergrove. She won many awards with her quarter horses, Hyline Gentry and Hyline Paladin.

Later, after returning to England for several years, she came back to Langley and purchased a small farm near Campbell Valley Park.

Here she started up a small boarding business while working to improve the equestrian offerings of Campbell Valley Park, including the creation of the Spirit of the Horse Garden on 208 Street.

In 2011 she left Langley for good and moved to a retirement home in White Rock. That same year, she was presented with a certificate of appreciation for her work on behalf of the Township.

Despite leaving her farm, Richardson remained interested in local equine related activities and the welfare of horses.

In 2014, she wrote to the Times to thank the people who work to care for and maintain the Spirit of the Horse garden.

Former Langley Times editor Frank Bucholtz recalled Richardson as “a fascinating character and memorable person — obstinate, passionate and single-minded, but definitely a very representative member of that hard-working generation.

“I enjoyed talking to her about her Second World War experiences in working up close with top British government officials, while she was still in her teens.”

On Aug. 21, Richardson died peacefully in the presence of her son and close friends. No information has yet been made public about a memorial service.