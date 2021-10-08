Charlie Don’t Surf founder John Carroll died Oct. 7, 2021. (Charlie Don’t Surf Facebook photo/File photo)

Longtime White Rock restaurateur succumbs to COVID-19

News of Charlie Don’t Surf ‘legend’ John Carroll’s Oct. 7 death shared on Facebook

Staff and patrons of an iconic Marine Drive restaurant are this week mourning the death of its founder, who “lost a hard fought battle with COVID-19.”

Charlie Don’t Surf owner John Carroll died Thursday (Oct. 7), according to a post that afternoon on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“We lost a mentor, and the world lost a White Rock legend,” the post reads.

Carroll, who started Charlie’s – located at 15011 Marine Dr. – in 1985, was known to be “a sassy, hard working man who was always eager to give feedback and to make his vision of the world a reality,” it continues.

Dozens of people have commented on his death, describing Carroll as a “legend” with a unique outlook on life – “a character in his own right… a true icon of the beach.”

He “had a lasting affect on many,” writes one.

“He was deeply loved by so many folks, a very kind and inspiring man with a big heart,” adds another.

“John lived life by his rules, it was a privilege to work with him,” writes Jerome Chibber.

“White Rock won’t be the same without him,” adds Terri Hough.

More to come…


