Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Image courtesy Creative Outlet

Lord and Ladyship no longer: Courts change terms for addressing Justices

The change is an effort to make courts more modernized and accessible

B.C.’s court systems are moving towards becoming more modern in their in-court language.

Announced Nov. 18 as part of updates to policies within B.C.’s Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, Justices will no longer be addressed as “my lady” and “my lord,” instead being called “your ladyship” and “your lordship”

Meanwhile, Justices of the Court of Appeal will be referred to as “Chief Justice”, “Justice”, “Madam Justice”, “Mr. Justice” or, collectively, as “Justices.”

For most non-lawyers, the changes mean little, but for those in the field the changes are receiving some reaction.

“This is an important step in making our courts inclusive and approachable institutions,” David Brown, a labour and employment lawyer, tweeted.

“This approach to honorifics used in the courtroom is much better aligned with gender inclusion, anti-colonialism, and reconciliation,” Dustin Klaudt, co-chair of the Canadian Bar Association’s SOGIC.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Court

Previous story
Animal feed airlift coming to flooded Fraser Valley farms, minister says

Just Posted

Thousands lined the streets to watch the annual Magic of Christmas parade in Langley City in December 2019, the last public parade in the City since COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley City cancels Christmas parade

It was 2009 when Dawnelle Guenther first learned of Hattie McBride, and visited her grave in Coalmont, B.C. (Tony Guenther/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Century-old crime inspires author’s debut novel

Langley-Aldergrove MP Tako van Popta (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley MP joins shadow cabinet

Some drivers ignored warning signs and headed through flooded areas, like this one at 272nd Street north of Aldergrove on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: Langley resident lauds municipal workers for keeping public safer