Lose the booze this February

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging you to a dry February

If your New Years resolution didn’t make it past the first week of January, don’t fret.

February is right around the corner and you can aspire to try again with ‘Lose the Booze’ month.

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging residents across the province to ditch the cocktails this February and go alcohol-free for 28 days straight in support cancer research and care.

For the past four years, Lose the Booze has raised more than $240,000 for the BC Cancer Foundation. According to the BC Cancer Foundation one in two British Columbians face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime and by supporting Lose the Booze you can help fuel research discoveries and improve care for people facing this disease.

Also don’t ditch the daiquiris alone, create a team to take on the challenge with you.

Register for dry February at www.losethebooze.ca.

READ MORE: The Okanagan ice wine harvest isn’t looking so hot

READ MORE: B.C. brewery evacuated due to suspected ammonia leak

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Rings stolen from hand of dying woman in Fraser Valley care home
Next story
B.C. town finally lifts curfew for teenagers

Just Posted

Lower Mainland junior curlers will be vying for gold

Team B.C., led by skip Tyler Tardi, secured a birth in the finals Sunday at the junior nationals.

Friendly water buffalo charms Langley kids

Ebeneezer nuzzled kids and allowed himself to be petted during a school visit Friday.

Guilt and despair portrayed by Langley thespian in production of Rabbit Hole

Langley’s Adam Beggs will be on stage in New Westminster starting Feb. 9.

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants down top team in the country

G-Men earned seventh-straight win, this one against the Raiders on home ice at Langley Events Centre

Tardi team suffers first loss at junior nationals

Langley-based curlers are still in the running to defend champ status this week in Saskatchewan.

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C.’s health officer releases annual report on health targets

B.C. doing well reducing diabetes and Hep C, but needs to improve on mental health, infant mortality

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

Vancouver police officer charged after pedestrian hit

Const. Andrew Peters is charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm

B.C. town finally lifts curfew for teenagers

Previously parents faced fines of up to $5 for having children out after dark

Lose the booze this February

The BC Cancer Foundation is challenging you to a dry February

Rings stolen from hand of dying woman in Fraser Valley care home

Abbotsford woman says her mom was violated when she was at her most vulnerable

Positive prognosis for poisoned Vancouver Island eagles

Six birds should be ready to go home soon; investigation continues

White Rock pier repairs could cost $16.2 million: report

Consultant’s findings to be presented at Jan. 28 council meeting

Most Read