Lost Langley couple rescued from James Lake, near Kelowna

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Kelowna RCMP helped rescue a couple from Langley that had driven to the James Lake area, off Highway 33, on Saturday, July 11.

According to COSAR, the two people exited their vehicle and decided to take a short walk down a trail. Upon returning to their vehicle, they took a wrong path and got lost. Realizing they made a mistake, they called 911 for help.

The RCMP then contacted COSAR which responded with 15 team members, ATV’s and a UTV. The RCMP helicopter was also dispatched.

In an effort to find the couple’s location, the two were able to make phone calls, so COSAR could ping their location to within 16 meters. An RCMP helicopter was dispatched to the area.

The helicopter located the couple, picked them up and flew them to the search and rescue staging area where they were dropped off. COSAR then took the couple back to their truck and escorted them back to Highway 33 in which they returned to where they were staying.

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Search and Rescue