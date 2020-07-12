(File image)

Lost Langley couple rescued from James Lake, near Kelowna

The rescue occurred Saturday, July 11

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Kelowna RCMP helped rescue a couple from Langley that had driven to the James Lake area, off Highway 33, on Saturday, July 11.

According to COSAR, the two people exited their vehicle and decided to take a short walk down a trail. Upon returning to their vehicle, they took a wrong path and got lost. Realizing they made a mistake, they called 911 for help.

The RCMP then contacted COSAR which responded with 15 team members, ATV’s and a UTV. The RCMP helicopter was also dispatched.

READ MORE: Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In an effort to find the couple’s location, the two were able to make phone calls, so COSAR could ping their location to within 16 meters. An RCMP helicopter was dispatched to the area.

The helicopter located the couple, picked them up and flew them to the search and rescue staging area where they were dropped off. COSAR then took the couple back to their truck and escorted them back to Highway 33 in which they returned to where they were staying.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Search and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Iran blames bad communication, alignment for jet shootdown
Next story
Conservatives call for Trudeau to testify at committee on WE Charity deal

Just Posted

VIDEO: Former Abbotsford resident giving away $1,000

Langley native Alex Johnson creates elaborate treasure hunt to give away cash

Lost Langley couple rescued from James Lake, near Kelowna

The rescue occurred Saturday, July 11

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were killed in a house fire in June

VIDEO: Record turnout for third annual Langley car show against cancer

Brogan’s Diner Fight Against Cancer Car Show was turned into a road trip because of COVID-19

Langley artist Lalita Hamill launches new website to showcase art and share instructional videos

A Zoom session on Saturday, July 18, will serve as a free art assessment and critique at 10 a.m.

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Double homicide investigation leads Vancouver police to Chilliwack

A VPD forensics unit was in Chilliwack Saturday collecting evidence connected to East Van murders

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

UPDATE: Abbotsford shooting victim was alleged ‘crime boss,’ according to court documents

Jazzy Sran, 43, was believed to have been smuggling cocaine across the border

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Man found dead in B.C. Interior near vehicle linked to suspicious death in Edmonton

The man was found dead on the evening of July 11, 2020

Most Read