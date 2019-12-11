An example of a fake gold ring used in the ‘Dubai gold’ scam. (Black Press Media)

Lost wallet and fake gold: con artist strikes in Langley

Police issue warning about ‘Dubai gold’ con game

Beware of the man who offers to give you gold for cash.

It’s known as the “Dubai gold” con and it recently resurfaced in Langley City.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said a man driving a dark Dodge Journey SUV, described as a “semi-bald’ man who spoke with a heavy Middle Eastern accent, claimed he had lost his wallet and needed cash to get back to Dubai.

The victim paid $300 for what turned out to be fake gold.

While the transaction took place in the area of some security cameras in the 20300 block of Fraser Highway on Thursday, Nov. 7, police were unable to locate images of the con artist.

Largy called it a “cautionary tale.”

“Don’t buy things out of the back of a car,” Largy commented.

Other incidents have been reported in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Merritt, Kamloops and Regina.

In Saanich, police reported one person recently lost $500 when they were scammed roadside by a couple who reported a lost wallet and said needed cash right away in order to get back to Dubai.

A male suspect offered what appeared to be gold jewelry to the victim and drove them to a nearby ATM where $500 was withdrawn.

The resident returned home and determined that gold should not be magnetic.

One hour later, police said the same suspect or suspects tried the same scam on another resident in the area who turned them away.

“As we enter the holiday season when goodwill is at its highest level, please use your common sense and intuition to avoid any scams that will hit you in the heart and pocketbook,” said Saanich Police Cst. Pat Mangan.

The suspect was accompanied by people purported to be his wife and three young children in a dark Chrysler SUV, police said.

READ MORE: B.C. jewellers warn public about fake gold scam

READ ALSO: Fake “water quality” phone calls may be scam, Langley Township warns

In May of last year, owners of a Chilliwack jewelry shop, Thomas Designer Jewellery, said in one week, they had five people try to sell them fake gold.

In a story relayed to the jewellers, a couple told a local they left Edmonton for a drive but went too far. They didn’t have any money for gas and they needed to get back to Alberta to catch a flight to Dubai.

That’s when they offered up what they claimed to be 18-karat men’s gold rings, necklaces and bracelets for what would be a bargain price.

The shop owner noted men’s rings are almost never 18-karat gold becauase it would be too soft. Then, there is the fact that the rings have no manufacturer’s logo, just the “18K” stamp.

– with files from Black Press Media

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash
Next story
Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Just Posted

Partial lockdown as student in medical distress at Walnut Grove Secondary

Ambulance paramedics were sent to the school Wednesday morning

Lost wallet and fake gold: con artist strikes in Langley

Police issue warning about ‘Dubai gold’ con game

WEATHER: Rain and wind expected in Langley

Temperatures will remain steady Wednesday, reaching a high of 8 C

GREEN BEAT: 12 days of climate action

Langley Advance Times columnist David Clements does a parody of the 12 Days of Christmas

Gus Hartl of Aldergrove Credit Union named Langley’s Good Citizen of the Year

Raised in the Fraser Valley, Hartl has supported sports teams, charities, and scholarships

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Thunberg ‘a bit surprised’ to be Time ‘Person of the Year’

‘I could never have imagined anything like that happening,’ she said in a phone interview

B.C. patients wait 41% longer than national average to see a walk-in doctor: Medimap

The longest wait time was found in Sidney, B.C., where patients waited an average of 180 minutes

10,000 affordable rentals a year needed to tackle Metro Vancouver housing crisis: report

The report focused on building government-funded housing, rather than relying on the private sector

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

Tavares scores twice as Maple Leafs earn 4-1 win over Canucks

Vancouver sees two-game win streak snapped

UPDATED: No survivors in Gabriola Island plane crash: RCMP

Coroner confirms multiple fatalities after small plane goes down Tuesday night near Nanaimo

VIDEO: Harbour Air makes history with first electric aircraft test flight

Successful flight marks first of its kind in the world

The Grinch who Stole a Hedge: Security camera captures Chilliwack tree theft

RCMP arrives as person calmly walks away with tree in downtown area

Most Read