The most valuable property in Langley sits on Zero Avenue and is assessed at more than $17 million. (Google Maps)

Lots of land, location drives value of Langley’s most expensive properties

Most of the Township’s most valuable properties were in South Langley

Langley’s most expensive homes tend to be found in clusters and have a few things in common, including being set in large properties, according to data from BC Assessments.

The agency released its annual property assessments on Jan. 1, including a list of the 500 most valuable residential properties in British Columbia.

Only one home in Langley cracked the list of the 500 most valuable – a list that includes several properties that encompass entire islands – and it’s the same home that has topped the rankings in Langley Township for several years running.

Located in the 19600 block of Zero Avenue, the property was assessed at a value of $17.8 million this year – a $1.3 million jump from last year’s valuation.

The buildings on the site are rather modest as a portion of its total value, with a home that has 7,000 square feet, five bedrooms, and eight bathrooms, but which is still valued at just over $1 million worth of the property’s total value.

The second-most valuable home in Langley Township has one of the largest estates. Located near the northern end of 216th Street, the residence is valued at $9,034,000, including more than $4.2 million for the structures.

The remaining value is based on the land size of more than 80 acres in the Derby Reach area.

After that, all the homes in the top 10 list for the Township are valued at between $6 and $7.5 million.

The majority are in South Langley, often in clusters.

There are two properties in the 19800 block of 3B Avenue, close to the most expensive property, each worth about $6.3 million.

There’s another cluster in the 360 and 370 block of 200th Street, where three properties close together in the High Point development are worth between $6 and $7.5 million each.

The 10th most valuable home on the list is large and has a decent plot of land, but may get a boost from the fact that it sits on a bluff with views overlooking the Fraser River, east of Fort Langley.

Another home, on the eastern edges of Willoughby, lies near the 216th Street interchange, where a massive commercial and industrial redevelopment is planned.

In Langley City, by contrast, the list starts much lower down the economic ladder.

The most valuable home in the City, in the 4600 block of 204th Street, is valued at just over $2 million, the only one in the City above $2 million.

The other homes range between $1.7 million and $1.9 million, and they are clustered around Grade Crescent, 44th to 46th Avenue, and Newlands Drive.

All of them appear to be south of the Nicomekl River.

Langley

