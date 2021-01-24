Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million purchased in Aldergrove

Someone is $4.2 million richer after buying a Lotto 6/49 ticket in Aldergrove, the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced Sunday, Jan. 24.

Their ticket matched all six numbers along with a ticket purchased in Quebec, to split the $8 million jackpot (for $4.2 million each) in Saturday’s draw.

The six winning numbers were 5, 17, 21, 29, 41, and 43.

In addition, one ticket bought in North Vancouver has won the $1 million guaranteed prize.

READ ALSO: Forgotten lottery ticket was worth $250,000

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize, the BCLC said.

READ ALSO: Mystery Langley Lotto winners named

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816.

In 2020, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $106 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AldergroveLangley