Callum Davie was born without a left forearm, and had a prosthetic he uses for bike riding stolen, along with the bike, on Tuesday morning. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

Lower Mainland boy has bike and prosthetic arm stolen

Bike has been recovered, but arm still missing

A Maple Ridge boy had his bike stolen on Tuesday morning, with his prosthetic arm attached to it.

The bike has since been recovered, but the arm is still missing.

Callum Davie, who was born missing his left forearm, had left his bike out of sight, behind a utility trailer parked in the driveway of the family home on 112B Avenue, in Montgomery Acres.

His mom called him and informed 12-year-old Callum his Schwinn had been taken.

“I was upset – I really liked that bike, and the arm,” he said.

The bike was a Christmas present three years ago, but the arm was the real loss.

“The bike doesn’t matter to us, we just want the arm back,” explained his aunt, Breanne Davie.

She said the prosthetic costs approximately $4,000 to $5,000, and a replacement can only be custom made for him after several sessions of measuring and fitting at a specialty manufacturer in Richmond. It is one of a kind.

Callum explained that the arm was designed specifically for use while riding a bike, and is one of three prosthetics he uses.

Because its sole purpose is bike riding, he leaves it attached to his handlebars.

Callum, a Grade 7 student at Blue Mountain elementary, explained he also has an arm for everyday use, and another that is custom designed for playing lacrosse. He has been in the sport since he was old enough to take up the game, and now plays in the Burrards bantam division in boxla and under-13 field lacrosse.

The lacrosse-specific prosthetic was one of the first of its kind in North America.

Later in the day, a family member spotted a man sitting on the bike, and confronted him as to where the arm was. The man said he had found the bike behind the Chevron gas station at Lougheed Highway and 223rd Street, but there was no arm attached.

The pair went to Anita Place Tent City, near where the bike had been found, but could not learn the whereabouts of the prosthetic.

She has posted information about the prosthetic arm on social media.

“People are upset,” she said.

Breanne said they were hopeful the thief discarded the arm where someone could find it. It is red with white maple leaf designs on it.

• Anyone with information, or who finds a short prosthetic, can contact her at breannedavie@hotmail.com.

