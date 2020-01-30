(Flickr image)

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

Mayors in Metro Vancouver are continuing to talk about an inter-municipal business licence for ride-hailing companies but they’re not ready to give any details just yet.

The topic came up at the Thursday meeting of the Mayors’ Council on Regional Transportation.

Geoff Cross, TransLink’s vice-president of transportation planning and policy said a working group has been on the issue for the past six week.

The working group, which is made up of members from each municipality in what’s defined as Zone 1 for ride-hailing licensing – essentially the Lower Mainland – should be ready to present its proposal shortly, Cross said.

The inter-municipal business licence would bring a “standardized approach with one central body for both the administration, collection of licensing and… to assist with enforcement provisions,” he said.

Cities would be “urged to adopt the licence,” although it will be voluntary, Cross said.

He did not mention what would happen if cities like Surrey, which have been staunchly opposed to the service, do not get on board.

Cross said each city council involved will have to consider the inter-municipal business licence proposal in February and March so ride-hailing companies can adapt to the rules set out.

Chair Jonathan Cote said the mayors were “not at a point today to go into the details” of the licence, choosing instead to discuss specifics in a closed-door portion of the meeting.

READ MORE: Premier says McCallum is ‘destabilizing’ ride-hailing industry

VIDEO: Uber, Lyft approved for ride-hailing in Lower Mainland

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Higher property assessment could mean closure of Langley City Masonic hall, director warns
Next story
Nine-year-old Drea and her mother Katarina are still ‘shaken up’

Just Posted

Nine-year-old Drea and her mother Katarina are still ‘shaken up’

Police investigating report of student being followed by stranger in Aldergrove

Otter Co-op gas bar in Aldergrove reopens

Motorists can fuel up at the Co-op again

Mayors facing explosive growth talk transit, roads in Fraser Valley

The Langley Urban Development Institute forum was held Wednesday

Rain now, maybe snow on Sunday in cards for Langley

It’s been a wet January so far

MP Tamara Jansen raises concern about Langley family stuck in Wuhan

Tom Williams, wife Lauren, and son James are stuck in the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

VIDEO: Lab confirms B.C. case of new coronavirus, bringing total to 3 in Canada

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says officials are in regular contact with the individual

Talks about regional Lower Mainland ride-hailing licence remain behind closed doors

Licence will be up for review by city councils in the coming months

World Health Organization declares coronavirus a global emergency

China has reported more than 7,800 cases including 170 deaths due to the coronavirus

Girl, 17, sexually assaulted by stranger in Vancouver’s West Side

The suspect is described as very tall and wearing all-black clothing

RCMP identify suspect in alleged Coquitlam park sexual assaults, but charges undecided

Seven sexual assaults linked to one suspect

RCMP checkpoint on LNG pipeline ‘arbitrary and discriminatory,’ say B.C. complainants

Wet’suwet’en say RCMP unlawfully restricting access on traditional territory in Coastal GasLink fight

Closures planned for Pattullo Bridge to test early warning systems for earthquakes

TransLink recently installed early seismic warning, wind monitoring systems

Foster-care system improved following Abbotsford teen’s 2015 suicide, province says

Alex Gervais was placed in motel by ministry, not checked on by caregiver in 10 days prior to death

Beloved horse dies in Shuswap after shelter collapses under snow

Owner concerned exposed hay could rot from lack of rain cover

Most Read