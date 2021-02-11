Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)

Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)

Environment Canada forecasts snow, -10 C to -25 C wind chills for Lower Mainland

Arctic outflow temperatures will remain in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley until end of weekend

The arctic outflows hitting the Lower Mainland will continue through the weekend, bringing snow and extreme wind chills

Environment Canada has put out warnings for both Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, predicting wind chills ranging from – 10 C to -25 C.

“Rising surface pressures over the B.C. interior will continue to drive arctic air through mainland valleys and inlets this week. Frigid temperatures and strong outflow winds are expected,” the warnings say.

Temperatures are expected to begin to warm slightly by the end of the weekend.

For Vancouver, tonight will be mainly cloudy and windy, with wind chills at – 11 C. By Friday, winds will hit 15 kilometres an hour, with wind chills at – 11 C. Snow is expected at night.

Sunday and Monday will see a mix of snow and rain.

Abbotsford will have a mix of sun and clouds today, with a 30 per cent chance of snow. Northeast winds will range from 40 to 70 kilometres an hour, with wind chills at – 17 C this morning, and – 11 C by the afternoon.

The night will cloud over but the wind speed will not let up, ranging from 40 to 60 kilometres an hour. Expect wind chills at – 13 C this evening, and hitting – 18 C overnight.

Friday is expected to be overcast and remain windy, with chills near – 15 C. Snow is expected overnight, and to continue through on Saturday, before turning to a mix of snow and rain by Sunday.

“Ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Be prepared for unusually cold temperatures and strong winds.” Environment Canada said.

RELATED: Woman dies while walking home from neighbour’s house in -40 C weather in Dawson Creek

Environment Canada weatherSnow

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place,’ resigns
Next story
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Just Posted

Supplies like clean needles are available at the Overdose Prevention Society’s safe-injection site. (The Washington Post John Lehmann)
With 1,716 deaths, 2020 deadliest year of overdose crisis in B.C. history

Pandemic excacerbated ongoing dire state of opioid crisis in B.C.

Wind chill values ranging from - 10 C to - 25 C will remain until the end of the weekend. (File photo)
Environment Canada forecasts snow, -10 C to -25 C wind chills for Lower Mainland

Arctic outflow temperatures will remain in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley until end of weekend

Langley City Christmas lights were left up longer than usual this year to help cheer up residents. (Langley Advance Times file)
VIDEO: Langley City Christmas lights are coming down, later than usual

City was ‘determined to provide some holiday cheer for the community’ by leaving up into February

Langley City Council has given preliminary approval to a projected 4.68 per cent tax increase (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Proposed tax hikes one step closer after Langley City vote

Final approval expected later this month to 4.68 per cent increase

A homeless couple nap on a Langley City bench in 2018. According to new stats, the number of homeless who live outdoors is on the rise in the City and Township. (Langley Advance Times file)
Our View: Every winter is an emergency for homeless

We could end homelessness if we really wanted to

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
B.C. sees 469 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths Wednesday

Province provides list of safe Family Day events

FILE – Five year-old Nancy Murphy wears a full mask and face shield as she waits in line for her kindergarten class to enter the school at Portage Trail Community School which is part of the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, September 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
‘Their voice really matters’: Survey asks for input from B.C. youth on COVID’s effects

Researcher say they hope this work can affect policy changes

Surrey RCMP helped to bring home a lost pig in South Surrey. (Photo: Surrey RCMP/Twitter)
‘No hamming around’: B.C. RCMP help bring home lost pig

Police say Duckie the pig ‘went hog wild’

The curator of the Indigenous collection at the Royal B.C. Museum announced his resignation Feb. 9, citing racism and gaslighting by the museum. (Courtesy of RBCM)
Indigenous collections curator calls Royal B.C. Museum ‘wicked place,’ resigns

Troy Sebastian resigns, citing racism and gaslighting by museum

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Extreme cold weather this week will continue to transform the landscape in the Cariboo Chilcotin this week. This image of the Fraser River was taken just as the temperatures were starting to drop. (Denise Cahoose/Contributed to Williams Lake)
Northern B.C. spot the coldest place in Canada at -41 C

Records come as much of the province has turned into an ice box

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
New survey on trust suggests most Canadians believe COVID-19 vaccines safe, effective

Canada has approved two vaccines so far, one from Pfizer-BioNTech and a second from Moderna

The Victoria Police Department posted a video of a T-Rex sighting while warning motorists to use caution while driving in the falling snow. (VicPD/Twitter)
Rare snowfall leads to dinosaur frolicking in Victoria

Victoria Police Department reminds motorists to be cautious — of snowy conditions and T-Rexes

Cottonwoods Care Centre residents in Kelowna celebrate receiving their COVID-19 vaccinations. Photo: Interior Health
For B.C. seniors in care, it’s been nearly a year of isolation to combat COVID-19 outbreaks

COVID-19 isn’t ‘blowing in through the window,’ so how does B.C. put a stop to care home outbreaks?

Most Read