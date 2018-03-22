Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

It might be the second day of spring, but the Lower Mainland could be getting some flurries this week.
Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, forecasting showers, flurries and hail for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
The unseasonable weather comes from a strong Pacific cold front approaching the region, causing freezing levels to fall and bringing mixed rain and snow, especially for higher elevation communities.
Inland communities may see a few centimetres of snow.
Friday could see a mix of sunny periods, showers, flurries or thunderstorms with small amounts of hail.