Lower Mainland could see spring flurries

Snow expected at higher elevations

It might be the second day of spring, but the Lower Mainland could be getting some flurries this week.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Thursday morning, forecasting showers, flurries and hail for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The unseasonable weather comes from a strong Pacific cold front approaching the region, causing freezing levels to fall and bringing mixed rain and snow, especially for higher elevation communities.

Inland communities may see a few centimetres of snow.

Friday could see a mix of sunny periods, showers, flurries or thunderstorms with small amounts of hail.

Travellers urged to be careful after Coquitlam agency's licence yanked

