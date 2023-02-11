Kathleen Higgins is the owner of Head and Heart Training, which received its AnimalKind accreditation from the BC SPCA in 2023. (Head and Heart Training/Special to The News)

Kathleen Higgins is the owner of Head and Heart Training, which received its AnimalKind accreditation from the BC SPCA in 2023. (Head and Heart Training/Special to The News)

Lower Mainland dog training company becomes BC SPCA-approved

Head and Heart Training is the 33rd business to be AnimalKind accreditated in B.C.

A Maple Ridge dog training company has made the list of BC SPCA-approved companies after receiving its AnimalKind accreditation.

Head and Heart Training, which relocated to Maple Ridge earlier this year from Burnaby, becomes just the 33rd dog training business to be AnimalKind accredited in all of B.C.

RELATED: Choosing safe Valentine’s flowers, plants for pet parents

Lorie Chortyk, chief communications officer for BC SPCA, explained that the AnimalKind program is essentially the stamp of approval for animal-related businesses.

“The BC SPCA AnimalKind accreditation program recognizes dog training companies that are committed to using evidence-based positive reinforcement training methods and promoting animal welfare,” said Chortyk.

“Companies that receive AnimalKind accreditation undergo a rigorous auditing process to verify they follow AnimalKind dog training standards.”

Kathleen Higgins, owner of Head and Heart Training, said she’s happy that this program exists and is honoured to be one of the newest recipients of the AnimalKind accreditation.

“It is absolutely necessary that we have an authority certifying which trainers are using science-based and ethical methods, and I am so grateful that the AnimalKind accreditation program exists to do this,” said Higgins.

As a former conservation biologist herself, Higgins is well-versed in using science-based methods to help train animals and has used her expertise to start a business offering training services throughout the Lower Mainland.

“It took some courage to change fields, but I realized that dog training wasn’t that different than what I had originally set out to do – use science to improve the lives of animals,” she said.

Head and Heart Training offers behavioural consulting for dogs, private training classes, and low-capacity boarding, with more information available at www.headandhearttraining.com.

RELATED: BC SPCA took in 1,000 more animals in 2022 than year prior

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCADogsMaple RidgeSPCA

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No trial date yet for accused in Onotera homicide

Just Posted

Vancouver Giants scored a pair of unanswered goals and came back to win the game in overtime on Friday night in Victoria. (Jay Wallace/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Overtime win for Vancouver Giants against Victoria Royals

The cell phone recycling program at the Greater Vancouver Zoo is expected to support wild animals and their habitats around Canada and abroad. (Langley Advance Times files)
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with an eco-friendly twist

Langley District Basketball Championships were hosted at Langley Event Centre on Thursday, and in junior boys play Brookswood Bobcats won with 55 points over Walnut Grove Gators with 33. (Gary Ahuja, LEC/Special to Langley Advance Times)
PHOTOS: Brookswood takes pair of titles at Langley District Basketball Championships

This is the Vancouver Bandits fifth Canadian Elite Basketball League season, its second at Langley Events Centre (LEC), and the team will be hosting the 2023 Championship Weekend playoffs at LEC. The team is “excited to fill the stands for an awesome season that will be punctuated by playoffs being hosted on home soil right here in the heart of the Lower Mainland,” said Bandit’s vice-president of communication Andrew Savory. (Bandits/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Highlight to Bandits’ season will be hosting 2023 Championship Weekend

Pop-up banner image