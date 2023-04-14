Travis Hopcott (left) and Brad Hopcott, along with their sister Jenn (not pictured), were selected as the BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023. (Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program/Special to The News)

Travis Hopcott (left) and Brad Hopcott, along with their sister Jenn (not pictured), were selected as the BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023. (Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program/Special to The News)

Lower Mainland family declared BC Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023

The Hopcott siblings will be competing for the national title later this year

A Pitt Meadows family with several generations of farmers is being recognized for their agricultural work, with Travis Hopcott, Jenn Hopcott, and Brad Hopcott all receiving the BC Outstanding Young Farmers award for 2023.

This annual award, which is given out to farmers between the ages of 18 and 39, involves farmers across B.C. and the Yukon being nominated and creating presentations about their farm operations, which are then judged by a panel from Canada’s Outstanding Young Farmers Program.

This year, the three finalists included the Hopcotts, as well as farming families from Krestova and Agassiz.

At the March 28 event, Hopcott Farms was selected as the winner, earning them a shiny trophy and a spot in the national competition that will be happening later this year.

“We feel very privileged to be recognized as outstanding young farmers,” said Brad Hopcott. “Winning this award invigorates us to continue to show leadership and share our passion for agriculture with our community.”

Hopcott explained that he believes that his family was chosen as the winners because their presentation demonstrated the uniqueness and diversity of their farm.

And although they’re already incredibly thankful to have earned this regional award, the Hopcotts are already looking at claiming the national title as well.

“We are sure to be meeting many outstanding farmers from across Canada. We anticipate strong competition and we will be prepared to do our best to showcase our excellence in farming,” said Hopcott.

But even if they don’t get crowned the big winner, the Pitt Meadows farmers will still walk away with nothing but positives about this experience.

“This has been a wonderful opportunity to meet like-minded farmers and hear their stories,” said Hopcott.

“We anticipate that a large reward from this competition will be the ability to connect with other farmers across the country and be invigorated by their passion and commitment to agriculture.”

The national competition to crown the Canada Outstanding Young Farmers of 2023 will take place in November.

