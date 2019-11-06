Metro Vancouver drivers may want to avoid filling their tanks on Wed., Sept. 18. Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague predicts gas prices will fall by six cents Thursday. (chrismetcalfTV/Flickr photo)

Lower Mainland gas prices could see 10-cent drop Thursday, expert says

This would mark the biggest price drop in a single day in the past decade in the region

Gas prices in the Lower Mainland are expected to see a substantial drop Thursday, and no that’s not a joke.

Petroleum analyst Dan McTeague says prices at the pump could decrease as much as 10 cents a litre in some cities, marking the biggest single day drop in over a decade for southwestern B.C.

On Wednesday afternoon, the cheapest prices in Vancouver and Surrey were about $1.42 per litre, according to GasBuddy.com, which relies on commuter reports of local gas station prices across the country.

In Abbotsford, where pump prices don’t include a 17-cent transit tax, gas prices averaged $1.30 per litre.

Meanwhile, the cheapest gas prices in the province are being seen at the Costco in Prince George, at $1.09 per litre.

The welcoming news for commuters comes despite the regions only refinery, Parkland Fuel Corp., announcing Wednesday that it would be shut down for the next eight weeks for scheduled seasonal maintenance.

READ MORE: Lower Mainland’s only gasoline supplier to close for 8 weeks for maintenance

Parkland’s vice-president, Dirk Lever, said in a news conference that the 55,000-barrel-per-day Burnaby refinery is putting fuel in storage to be drawn upon during the outage but that won’t be enough to last for the entire duration, but plans are in the works to bring product in from other nearby refineries.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research
Next story
Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Just Posted

Langley curler was victim of Harrison Lake crash

Josh Desrosiers curled with the Tardi rink in 2014

Aldergrove cadets march on BC Place at half-time for veterans

Army and naval cadets show at BC Lions’ half-time salute to the veterans on Nov. 2

Snow plow rodeo trains Langley drivers for winter weather

Drivers had to do everything from park a big truck to push a soccer ball

VIDEO: 36 memorial trees ‘hiding in plain sight’ around Langley

Brian Croft is searching for information to locate symbolic maples honouring fallen soldiers

No bail for alleged carjacking jewelry store robber

A judge turned down a request to release a man accused of a crime spree, awaiting trial

VIDEO: Visit Royal BC Museum’s rare fish, explore how ‘citizen science’ advances research

Porcupine fish, trigger fish, louvar and more found by British Columbians

Man who killed wife in Mission in 2002 seeks earlier parole eligibility

Jamie Kokotailo received life sentence for stabbing wife multiple times

Air quality advisory ends for Metro Vancouver and Fraser Valley

Fine particulate matter levels have decreased

B.C. teen who brutally attacked man playing tennis alone loses appeal

Teen tried to claim he was acting in self defense, but B.C. Court of Appeal judge disagreed

Suspicious clown spotted in 108 Mile House – five days after Halloween

RCMP remind the public Halloween is over

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

Most Read