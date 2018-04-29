A gas station hits record highs in Richmond on Sunday. (Katya Slepian/Black Press)

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

After months of inching higher and higher, prices at the pump have finally topped 160 cents a litre within Metro Vancouver.

Prices had hit the mid-150s in March and GasBuddy senior analyst Dan McTeague had predicted that drivers would see 160 cents a litre by April.

READ: Gas prices likely driving Canadians to US pumps

McTeague said a “perfect storm” of increased demand, a chronic shortage of gasoline – not helped by refineries shutting down for spring maintenance – and a weak Canadian dollar would push prices at the pump to record highs as the weather warmed up.

READ: $1.18 to $1.58 a litre: Are you paying the most for gas in B.C.?

April 1 had also seen the carbon tax increase and a transition from cheaper winter gasoline to its more expensive summer counterpart.

The highest earliest record price was 155 cents a litre in June 2014.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Just Posted

VIDEO: Record participation at Fort Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

Annual fundraiser for Langley Animal Protection Society smashing success, despite rain

VIDEO: Soggy day didn’t keep families away from popular fish release in Langley

Nicomekl Enhancement Society open house draws roughly 655 people

VIDEO: Langley’s AOK team need help repairing homes, restoring lives

An Aldergrove family will get help retrofitting their house in May, thanks to volunteers.

Those people in gloves and with garbage bags are cleaning up Langley

In every neighbourhood, people are out picking up litter for Clean Up Langley Day.

Crews ramp up for spring, summer construction on 216 Street Interchange

Summer works include soil compaction, bridge piling and installation of sound walls

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

B.C. VIEWS: How to salvage a pipeline project

Indigenous partnerships may be an antidote to ‘red washing’

Lower Mainland gas prices hit record-breaking 160+ cents a litre

Previous recorded high was 155 cents in 2014

U.S. snowboarder Brock Crouch survives being buried by avalanche near Whistler

Eighteen-year-old Brock Crouch was under the snow for five minutes

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Most Read