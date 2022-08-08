RCMP vehicles. (File photo)

Lower Mainland man drowns while swimming in Okanagan Lake

The incident happened the afternoon of Monday, Aug. 8

Kelowna RCMP has released more details about a drowning in Peachland.

The 57-year-old man from the Lower Mainland had been swimming in Swim Bay with family and friends when he jumped in the water and never resurfaced.

“Approximately 30 minutes went by before his disappearance was noticed and after all attempts by the victim’s family and friends had failed to locate the man they contacted the lifeguards who took up the search,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The man was found and brought to shore where lifeguards immediately administered lifesaving measures.

“EHS attended but ultimately lifesaving measures were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene,” added Della-Paolera.

No criminality is suspected and the BC Coroners Service has taken over the investigation.

Swim Bay is a popular recreation and swimming area in Peachland frequented by locals and visitors throughout the summer.

