AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein

Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Despite a series of stumbling blocks in the AstraZeneca vaccine rollout at community pharmacies, the president of the BC Pharmacy Association says she’s excited to see so much demand for the shots.

Annette Robinson said the rollout was “overwhelming.” The announcement about people aged 55 to 65 being eligible for the vaccine at Lower Mainland pharmacies came only Tuesday afternoon, not leaving much time for preparation.

“A lot of pent-up demand. People are very interested in getting the vaccination,” Robinson said, noting that the recent news about AstraZeneca did not seem to temper interest at all. On Monday, B.C. officials announced that they were pausing the frontline worker program, which had run parallel to the age-based vaccine rollout, because of concerns over vaccine-induced pro-thrombotic immune thrombocytopenia (VIPIT) in people under the age of 55. Officials said there had been less than 30 cases identified around the world, primarily in Europe, and none in Canada.

“Pharmacists are the drug experts,” Robinson said. “We’re very able to answer those questions and remove that hesitancy.”

While hesitancy did not appear to be an issue with the AstraZeneca vaccine this week, Robinson said their was only one consideration in which vaccine people should sign up for: “The best vaccine is the one that you’re offered first.”

However, the AstraZeneca rollout was not without issues. London Drugs, which had three locations participating in the program, was inundated with calls and booked up all its doses Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, the company outlined its concerns.

“As soon as the news was public, all of our Lower Mainland British Columbia stores became inundated with customers wanting to book appointments. Our pharmacies that were selected immediately began taking down eligible patient information aged 55 to 65 for appointments,” the company said in a a social media post. London Drugs asked people to stop calling its pharmacies and that when more doses were available, they would be added to its online booking tool.

“These pharmacies learned yesterday that clearly there’s as a pent-up demand and we’re just happy to help,” Robinson explained.

Shoppers Drug Mart was also inundated, and did not have an online booking system, while Rexall provided only a waitlist online.

Robinson said this had been a busier than usual six months overall for pharmacies, which first dealt with limited supply during the flu shot rollout this fall.

“We administered over a million flu shots and that’s historic,” she said. “We can use a lot of the information, the tools and the resources that we had garnered about vaccinating patients in the middle of a pandemic with the flu shots… and use that for the COVID vaccinations.

More vaccines are expected to arrive at pharmacies, and Robinson said pharmacies will communicate out when they have more doses. Until then, she urged people to have patience.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more details on amount of vaccine available to pharmacies. In total, B.C. officials said the program is meant to get 300,000 doses in arms around the province.

For a list of participating pharmacies, visit: www.bcpharmacy.ca/resource-centre/covid-19/vaccination-locations.

READ MORE: B.C.’s frontline worker vaccine program in flux as AstraZeneca use paused for under-55s

READ MORE: AstraZeneca vaccine to be offered to Lower Mainland residents ages 55-65 starting March 31

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Dozen Langley pharmacies booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments
Next story
VIDEO: One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Langley

Just Posted

In a Tuesday news release, the province said that Immunize BC is partnering with community pharmacies in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions to try and combat the recent spike in COVID cases. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods)
Dozen Langley pharmacies booking COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Those aged 55 to 65 are invited to call participating locations to book appointments

A building going up in Fort Langley on Glover Road, seen here on Saturday, March 27, 2021, is being constructed for a movie (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ movie set to film in Fort Langley

Construction of the set began more than a week ago

LOSC members worked out at the Aldergrove outdoor pool on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. (Langley Advance Times file)
Rec centres, churches see impacts from new COVID restrictions in Langley

Swimming is expected to continue at Langley pools

Firefighters were dispatched to a Willoughby home at 86th Avenue and 205B Street just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. (Andy Hewitson/Special to Langley Advance Times)
20 firefighters battle overnight Willoughby house fire that spread to neighbouring home

No injuries were reported, a cause is not yet known

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has decided to cancel the rest of the 2020-‘21 season, a move the Aldergrove Kodiaks coach called ‘unfortunate’ (Jody Harris file photo)
PJHL decision to cancel season called ‘unfortunate’ by Aldergrove Kodiaks coach

Team was in first place in its cohort when the announcement was made

Motorists called the police after a Pontiac sedan was spotted going the wrong way on Highway 1. (Submitted)
Car drives in wrong lane towards oncoming traffic on Highway 1 in Shuswap

Police were notified about the dangerous driving

AstraZeneca vaccine is ready to be used at a homeless shelter in Romford, east London, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Frank Augstein
Lower Mainland pharmacists face ‘overwhelming’ demand for AstraZeneca shots

COVID vaccines available for people between the ages of 55 and 65

Left: Mug shut from Oakland County jail. Right: Todd Bertuzzi as a Canuck. (CP/Chuck Stoody)
Former Canuck charged with drunk driving month after Michigan arrest

Toxicology report shows Todd Bertuzzi’s blood-alcohol content at .25%, police say

Submitted photo.
As petition grows to nearly 8,000, Mission Raceway Park still waiting on province’s response to operations proposal

Proposal (with COVID-19 safety plan) submitted on Feb. 15 asks to ease gathering restrictions

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kevan Bodkin snapped a long exposure sunset over San Josef Bay on March 9 during a brief sunny break in the weather. (Bodkin's Best Photography)
B.C. home to three of Canada’s best beaches

Two Vancouver Island and one Lower Mainland spot hit Lonely Planet list of our best wave catchers

Fire crews battle a blaze at the Duke of Connaught Lodge No. 64 (North Vancouver Masonic Centre) in North Vancouver on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. Shane MacKichan)
Man charged in Vancouver Masonic hall arson; police still investigating North Shore fires

Benjamin Kohlman will remain in custody until his next court appearance

Michael Norberg is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Surrey man convicted of forcible confinement, sex crimes wanted Canada-wide

Michael Norberg believed to be living in another province, police say

Desmond Devnich, former constituency assistant to Chilliwack MLA John Martin, pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust in provincial court on Oct. 6, 2020 for stealing thousands of dollars from the constituency office. He was scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2021. (LinkedIn)
Former Chilliwack MLA’s constituency assistant stole more than $113,000 from taxpayer coffers

Desmond Devnich, 30, in a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning where no jail time is sought

Most Read