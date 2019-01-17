(Contributed) River, a five-month-old Australian shepherd, couldn’t walk after being exposed to THC.

Lower Mainland pup poisoned by pot on dike

Five-month-old River was unable to walk.

Kim Marosevich took her three dogs for a long walk on Wednesday morning before work, and when it was over, her five-month-old Australian shepherd couldn’t take a step without falling over.

Marosevich, a Pitt Meadows resident, knew something was wrong with the pup, River. She is a former SPCA manager who now works with the City of Surrey bylaws department.

“He was very wobbly, and fell over when he got off the dog bed,” she said. “I was terrified.”

She took the dog to her veterinarian in Aldergrove, who ran urine tests and found it was positive for THC.

“I was angry. A little relieved it wasn’t worse, but angry people have this casual entitlement about disposing of their waste.”

Marosevich wants to make people aware that discarding even a small amount of pot can make an animal sick. She took the dogs on the dikes along Neaves Road, and noted the presence of a garbage can.

Read Also: More pets getting pot

She said the vet encouraged her to leave the dog in his care for the day.

“It was pretty dramatic, with him not able to stand on his own.”

Marosevich was stuck with a vet bill, but relieved when over the day the pup became bright and alert again.

“Don’t think that because it’s pleasurable for people to use that it’s not going to be a negative experience for a dog,” she said, adding that a joint sometimes contains more than just pot.

She is considering a basket muzzle for the dog when she is out in public, “as an extra piece of insurance.”

Local veterinarian Adrian Walton said this “pot dog” scenario gets replayed at least monthly at Alouette Animal Hospital in Maple Ridge.

“We get pot animals all the time,” he said. “Dogs and cats – they love the stuff. For dogs, it’s their catnip. They will find your baggy.”

With legalization of marijuana in Canada, he said people no longer feel compelled to fib about whether their pet might have ingested their pot.

Walton said the symptoms are obvious to vets, and he describes them as severe depression or “in a stupor.”

Since pot is no longer illegal, pet owners are more willing to admit it might be the cause of their pet’s symptoms.

“What we’re finding is people are being more honest now.”

That’s important because it helps a vet quickly get to the correct treatment – firstly, to induce vomiting. There is a short window of time to flush a dog’s stomach, said Walton.

He added that he has never yet seen a “pot dog” die, although he has had to give them oxygen. And said he would worry about a risk of damage to their livers, particularly for puppies and small breeds.

Marosevich said she is even worried about the possibility of brain damage, with her pup getting exposed to a strong dose of a psychoactive drug.

Walton noted marijuana is potent in small doses. Consider two 90-kilogram adults might consume a gram and feel strong effects, so even the roach, or butt, could have a dramatic effect on a three-kilogram dog.

“You’ve just got to think of the scale,” he said.

Previous story
Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before
Next story
Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Just Posted

Langley classical musician nominated for Canadian literary award

Cellist Ian Hampton is in the top five finalists for the RBC Taylor Prize.

Overtime heroics help Giants to victory State-side

A Langley-based major junior hockey team earned another victory, 5-4, this time over the Americans.

Extreme weather alert lifted in Langley

Gateway of Hope shelter lifted the advisory on Jan. 17 due to improved weather conditions.

FRANKLY SPEAKING: Homeless given life-changing gift

In this month’s column, retired editor Frank Bucholtz lauds efforts to house those without shelter.

Hunt is underway for more of Langley’s Hidden Heroes

Program is in its second year of recognizing locals who help others in extraordinary ways.

B.C. opioid crisis to get same world-renowned treatment approach as HIV/AIDS

A program that focuses on treatment as prevention will roll out Jan. 17

Ex-Liberal candidate in Burnaby, B.C., says volunteer wrote controversial post

Karen Wang dropped out following online post singling out NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s ethnicity

Asteroids are smacking Earth twice as often as before

The team counted 29 craters that were no older than 290 million years

Canada’s arrest of Huawei exec an act of ‘backstabbing,’ Chinese ambassador says

China has called Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou ‘politically motivated’

Manure company causing ‘toxic’ stink at Abbotsford school seeks permit

Property across from King Traditional Elementary cannot operate manure facility without permit

Vancouver city council endorses free transit for youth

Mayor Kennedy Stewart will write a support letter to TransLink

In limbo: Leftover embryos challenge clinics, couples

Some are outright abandoned by people who quit paying storage fees and other couples struggle with tough decisions

BREAKING: Jury finds man accused of killing B.C. girl, 12, guilty

Twelve-year-old Monica Jack disappeared in May 1978 while riding her bike along a highway in Merritt, B.C.

B.C. government extends coastal log export rules for six months

Premier John Horgan promises reform at loggers’ convention

Most Read