Tracy Joseph Fairley was teaching a Grade 6/7 music class in the district on Jan. 8, 2018 when he entered into a discussion not related to the curriculum. (Black Press/files)

Lower Mainland teacher resigned after ‘inappropriate discussions’ with elementary students

Tracy Joseph Fairley resigned from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district April 23, 2018

A teacher-on-call resigned from the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district after having “inappropriate discussions” with students during class time, according to a Consent Resolution Agreement reached with the British Columbia Commissioner for Teacher Regulation.

Tracy Joseph Fairley was teaching a Grade 6/7 music class in the district on Jan. 8, 2018 when he entered into a discussion not related to the curriculum.

He told students about watching a teenager die in an undertow in Hawaii.

He also told them a story about “a bar he went to where a beautiful young woman asked him to buy her a drink. He said the drink turned out to be expensive so he refused to pay for it and when he went to leave a bouncer stopped him. He described the event to the students as a scam or a trick played on drunk, male customers.”

In addition, he told students that “a serial killer could get them if they ever went hitchhiking and they might go missing.”

He told them about the Pickton murders and “described how prostitutes were lured to Pickton’s home, killed and then fed to the pigs.”

He also told them about how he hitchhiked through Europe when he was young.

On the same day, Fairley was also teaching a Grade 5 music class in the district where he made a video of the students playing the marimbas.

According to the teacher commissioner, he told them that he made the video to give to his friend, a music producer, and provide them with copies of it.

Instead, he admitted that he made the recording to show his wife and never had any intention of sharing it with a music producer, misleading the students, and he failed to ask school administrators whether the video recording was permissible.

Fairley was issued a Professional Certificate by the Ministry of Education on Oct. 10, 1984 and was issued a Professional Certificate of Qualification by the B.C. College of Teachers on June 3, 1991.

At all times he was employed as a teacher on call with the local district.

Fairley has admitted to his conduct as described in the agreement and resigned from the district on Apr. 23, 2018. He has agreed not to make any statements, either verbally or in writing that contradicts or disputes the terms or admissions made in the agreement and he acknowledged that it would be published in full.

The commissioner handed down the reprimand after considering that Fairley lacked insight into his conduct, the material he discussed had nothing to do with the subject matter he was supposed to be teaching and that he misled the students about the purpose of the video.

Comments are closed

Previous story
Surrey needs 350 more cops, activist tells council
Next story
UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Just Posted

WIN: Langley thespian stars in upcoming ‘psychological thriller’

Langley’s Andrew Wood plays the role of Lieutenant Walker in Night Watch.

Make-A-Wish BC grants Langley girl’s wish

Mae Ten Haaf battled a brain tumour much of her young life, and recently returned from Disney World.

Mark Warawa won’t run in the next election

Langley MP issues a statement about his impending retirement from politics.

Vandals trash new washrooms in Langley City park

Less than two weeks after the Penzer Park facility opened, it had to be closed

LETTER: Langley resident says a cancer plague is building

A Langley City man believes a poor diet and unhealed emotions are part of his cancer journey.

VIDEO: Car flies across median, flips over edge of Brunette overpass

Dash cam footage shows a vehicle speeding across a Lower Mainland overpass

Lower Mainland teacher resigned after ‘inappropriate discussions’ with elementary students

Tracy Joseph Fairley resigned from Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows district April 23, 2018

Surrey needs 350 more cops, activist tells council

‘Right now we are 350 police behind what our population requires,’ politicians are told

Indigenous energy summit includes session on pipeline ownership options

Steven Saddleback of the Indian Resource Council says a session will feature presentations on financing models

Japanese grand champion Kisenosato retires from sumo

The 32-year-old Kisenosato was the first Japanese-born wrestler in 19 years to gain promotion to sumo’s highest rank

UPDATE: Accused B.C. high school killer found fit to stand trial

Gabriel Klein is accused in the 2016 stabbing death of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary

Right-wing, neo-Nazi, white supremacist groups an increasing concern: Goodale

Ten people died in April 2018 when Alek Minassian allegedly drove a rental van down the busy stretch in Toronto

Where mattresses go to die

Mattress Recycling opens the largest of its kind mattress-recycling facility in Hope

Canadian stock exchanges to conduct lottery for ‘POT’ ticker amid high demand

The symbol became available after fertilizer Potash Corp. officially merged with Agrium Inc. in early 2018

Most Read