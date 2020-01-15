Arby’s restaurant opened its doors to the public Dec. 20, at 26361 Fraser Hwy. in Aldergrove. (Sarah Grochowski photo)

Lower Mainland’s second Arby’s opens for business in Aldergrove

Marks the fifth fast-food location in all of B.C.

A popular American quick-service chain recently unveiled its fifth location in British Columbia, right here in Aldergrove.

Arby’s employees turned on the lights at around 6 p.m. on Dec. 20, and the store at 26361 Fraser Hwy. conducted its soft-launch, only able to serve customers who paid cash.

Within the next few days after news broke that the Langley Township fast-food spot finally opened, the store’s drive-thru and debit machines were in working order.

The vacant building on Fraser Highway – which operated as a Wendy’s until May 2018 – was remodeled into a drive-thru Arby’s over the past eight months.

Aldergrove residents grew impatient, eager to indulge in cross-border cooking.

New tenant and franchisee of the restaurant, Daljit Rai of the Rai Group, opened another Metro Vancouver Arby’s location, in South Delta, on January 18, 2019.

Rai touted the finished look streamlined to the Arby’s Inspire designs, which include wood finishes, light-coloured tiles, brick, stainless steel appliances, and modern lighting fixtures.

Once opened for business, some residents of Aldergrove were eager to try out items on the Arby’s menu. Others wished it was another restaurant entirely.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Aldergrove to get an Arby’s, renters say by summer

Langley resident Colin Briggeman said “there is a reason only four Arby’s are left in B.C.”

“I’ll for sure come check this location out though,” he said.

Another resident Teresa Verigin, admitted that “some locals have been waiting so long” for renovations to complete and the store to serve customers.

“Finally,” she emphasized.

In 2017, Arby’s announced plans to add several cross-border locations.

Before the store opened up in Aldergrove, fans of the American eatery had to drive 35 minutes into Bellingham to take part in ringing the restaurant’s “thank you” bell after a meal.

Arby’s is perhaps best known for its roast beef sandwiches, Jamocha shakes, and curly fries.

The other Lower Mainland Arby’s is located in Tsawwassen.

