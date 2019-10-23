Lower turnout for Langley’s voters in 2019

Early voting was up compared to 2015

Busy day at the polling place at Langley Secondary on Monday. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Early voting was up, but overall turnout was down in Langley’s ridings during Monday’s federal election compared to in 2015.

The total number of ballots cast in 2019 in Cloverdale-Langley City was 55,058, out of 86,045 registered voters, and in Langley-Aldergrove, it was 61,537 out of 92,579 registered voters.

That means a turnout rate of 66.47 per cent for Langley-Aldergrove, and 63.99 per cent for Cloverdale-Langley City.

This year, Elections Canada recorded 17,204 advance voters in Cloverdale-Langley City and 15,570 in Langley-Aldergrove.

In 2015, Cloverdale-Langley City saw 54,261 ballots cast out of 78,189 eligible voters. Of the votes cast, 41,119 were cast on election day, while 11,813 were cast at advance polls, and 1,329 special ballots, cast mostly by citizens abroad or people who cast a ballot in another riding.

Langley-Aldergrove saw 60,100 votes cast out of 83,065 registered voters. There were 48,661 ballots cast on election day, and 9,768 at advance polls and 1,671 special ballots.

That means an increase of more than 5,300 early votes for Cloverdale-Langley City and 5,800 for Langley-Aldergrove compared to 2015.

In 2015, Cloverdale-Langley City saw a 70.2 per cent voter turnout rate, while Langley-Aldergrove saw 73.46 per cent.

The total number of voters in both ridings was up – but because of population growth, the actual voter turnout rate was down by several percentage points.

Both ridings currently have populations a little more than 117,000.