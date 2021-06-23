One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket in B.C. and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

After going unclaimed for weeks, the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot has finally been won. One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the grand prize, each taking $35 million in Tuesday night’s draw.

In addition, there are 46 Maxmillion prize winners. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, 11 in B.C., 10 in Quebec and four in the Prairies.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

Previous story
UPDATE: ‘Out of control’ fire at Eleven Mile Creek near Hope up to 35 hectares
Next story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Just Posted

Colleen Kelly Newton took a picture of a bee busy pollinating her backyard garden in Walnut Grove. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Buzzing about in the backyard

SFU study finds that bee populations may not be shrinking as much as many think. (Aldergrove Star files)
Bee population estimates bumbled, SFU researchers find

Holding virtual versions of meets like the Christy Fraser Invitational is how Langley gymnastics clubs kept going through the pandemic. (Tattina Maxim)
Sport relief grants welcomed by Langley gymnastics clubs

Langley golfer Danny Im was in a familiar place following his first-place win as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour resumed its 2021 season on June 19 and 20 at Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club in Surrey. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley golfers lead as Maple Leaf Tour resumes