Lumber truck and train collide near Fort Langley

It was a ‘mess’ but no one was hurt, fire dept. says

A semi truck hauling lumber and a train collided on the tracks near the intersection of 256 Street and 88 Avenue on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 around 3 p.m. (Google map)

A truck driver hauling a load of rough-cut lumber in Langley was not hurt when his vehicle collided with a train Friday afternoon, Dec. 4, 2020, around 3:30 p.m while crossing the twin CN Rail tracks that run beside 88th Avenue near the 256th Street intersection.

It scattered a load of what appeared to be 8’ X 8” and 10” X 10” lumber, blocking the tracks.

Langley Township fire department deputy chief Russ Jenkins said the impact tore the trailer from the semi while damage to the train was “minimal.”

“Just a big mess on the roadway,” Jenkins commented.

It appeared the truck was making a delivery to a business on the north side of the tracks at the time.

The freight train did not derail, but at least two other trains were held up while the debris was being cleared.

CN Rail police are investigating the cause of the Langley crash.



