Undated Google photo of Willoughby Walk apartments in Langley. (Google Street View)

Undated Google photo of Willoughby Walk apartments in Langley. (Google Street View)

Lunch box on stove ignites apartment fire in Willoughby, 3 occupants displaced

No injuries were reported

A Willoughby resident left their lunch box on an active stove burner when they left their apartment Wednesday afternoon, igniting a fire and prompting a response from the Township of Langley Fire Department.

Firefighters arrived at the Willoughby Walk apartments on 20839 78B Ave. around 1 p.m. to find smoke in the hallway and suite.

“The occupant had placed a plastic lunch box container on the stove and went out,” said Dale Steeple, assistant fire chief with the Township.

“The stove was on, the item caught on fire and spread to the cabinets. Crews arrived to smoke in the hallway and suite, but the sprinkler system had suppressed the fire.”

READ MORE: Sneeze likely to blame for driver crashing car into Walnut Grove home, RCMP say

After extinguishing the fire, crews turned off the sprinkler system and began to remove smoke to prevent further water damage, Steeple explained.

Three residents from two suites were displaced as a result of the fire.

The incident required a response from about a dozen firefighters, who were on scene for about two hours.

There were no injuries reported.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersLangleyLangley Township

Previous story
Trudeau unveils Canada’s new COVID vaccine passport for domestic, international travel
Next story
UPDATE: Drug impairment possible cause in Wednesday’s fatal crash

Just Posted

Undated Google photo of Willoughby Walk apartments in Langley. (Google Street View)
Lunch box on stove ignites apartment fire in Willoughby, 3 occupants displaced

A sign appealing for help faces the home of missing Langley City woman Naomi Onotera. (Langley Advance Times file)
Detectives mum on case of Naomi Onotera, Langley RCMP say no concerns of public safety

Marilyn Crosby admires a mighty royal oak tree that stands next to the palisades of the Fort Langley National Historic Site. The tree, according to Crosby, was planted in 1953. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Admiring an 68-year-old mighty oak

City councillors Gayle Martin, Rudy Storteboom and Rosemary Wallace. Council voted to add Langley Food Bank and the Penny Pincher Thrift Shop and two other nonprofit groups to a list of tax-exempt properties on Monday, Oct. 18. (files)
VIDEO: Tax breaks for food bank and hospital auxiliary thrift store win final approval from Langley City council