(Lyft)

Lyft expands ride-hailing services in Metro Vancouver

New service area brings it more in line with Uber

Lyft has expanded its ride-hailing service further into Metro Vancouver, the company announced Monday.

The ride-hailing company had launched in late January after receiving Passenger Transportion Board Approval, but had restricted itself to just a small section of Vancouver and the Vancouver International Airport in Richmond.

As of Monday, the service will operate in all of Vancouver, except the Point Grey UBC campus, New Westminster, Richmond and in north Surrey.

Lyft’s Surrey coverage will cut off at 88 Avenue at the south, and will not stretch into Delta or Langley.

In contrast, Uber covers the same areas but also services the North Shore, north Delta, Burnaby, Coquitlam and Surrey down to Highway 10.

Most Read