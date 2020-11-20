Lynn Fripps Elementary issued COVID-19 exposure alert

Families of Lynn Fripps Elementary have been made aware of a COVID-19 exposure at the school.
On Thursday, the Langley School District issued a letter to the school community that an individual with COVID-19 was the school located at 21020 83 Ave.
The letter says a COVID-positive individual was at the school on Nov. 9, according to Fraser Health.
The health authority has initiated contact tracing and only those individuals who require to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms will be contacted.
“Please have your child continue to attend school and monitor for symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies,” Fraser Health said.
Lynn Fripps joins three other Langley schools on the list of COVID-19 exposures.
On Wednesday, the district issued an alert for H.D. Stafford Middle for exposure on Nov. 10, R.E. Mountain Secondary for exposure on Nov.6 and 9, and Willoughby Elementary on Nov. 10 and 12.
