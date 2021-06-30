Lytton being evacuated as wildfire races through town

A fire is sweeping through Lytton, and mayor Jan Polderman has ordered the entire town evacuated.
The fire is a new start, not connected with the George Road fire southeast of the community.
Polderman says the fire began to the northeast of town and is on both sides of Highway 1, which is closed to all traffic.
RCMP are going door to door to tell residents to leave. Polderman says most of the residents are going south to Boston Bar.
“It went up in less than 10 minutes,” he said of the town. “I saw the fire come up the embankment by the Band office at the north end of town, The fire started so fast there was no time to do anything. A number of places on Main Street are on fire.”
On June 29, Lytton recorded a temperature of 49.6 C; the hottest temperature ever recorded in Canada. It was the third day in a row that the community broke the record for hottest temperature ever seen in the country.
Warning this video contains strong language that may offend some viewers.
