Machine pistol among 14 firearms seized from Alaska man at B.C. border crossing

Corey Scott Kettering faces charges of smuggling and prohibited firearm possession

An Alaska man has been charged charged with trying to smuggle more than a dozen guns in Canada, including one firearm that resembles a Mac-10 machine pistol.

Corey Scott Kettering was arrested on July 27 after Canadian Border Service Agency officers seized 14 guns at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon border crossing. They included four prohibited semi-automatic assault-style rifles, three prohibited handguns, a restricted hand gun, and six non-restricted long guns.

The CBSA announced Friday that Kettering had been charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

After the seizure of the guns in July, Kettering was released on an undertaking, the CBSA said. He is now scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 21.

