A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

No tsunami warning is expected after five earthquakes rattled the waters off the northern coast of Vancouver Island Monday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

Another earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, hit 178 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 11:49 a.m.

In the hours since, three more earthquakes at a magnitude of 5.8, 6 and 4.8, respectively, all hit in the same general area off the northern coast of Vancouver Island.

The agency said there are no reports of damage from any of the quakes.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RELATED: Magnitude 5.8 earthquake strikes near northern Vancouver Island

RELATED: Recent quakes in B.C., California don’t mean ‘Big One’ is imminent, expert says

Previous story
Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest
Next story
Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

Just Posted

Flashing decor and holiday tunes a source of Bah Humbug for anonymous neighbour

Langley RCMP were called Saturday night to deal with a Christmas display complaint in Willoughby

Saving lives one ride home at a time

Reporter Ryan Uytdewilligen spends a night volunteering with Operation Red Nose Langley-Surrey

Langley Christian Lightning player Makenna Gardner signs with SFU

Gardner ’fearlessly gets after loose balls and rebounds’ coach says

VIDEO: Sunday skate brings Rivermen and fans together

Tradition goes back to founding of Langley hockey team

WEATHER: Windy weather expected in Langley

There is a chance of showers overnight Monday

Here’s what’s open on Christmas Day 2019

From movie theatres to stores, here’s what’s around

Canucks score 3 in third period in 4-2 victory over Edmonton

Rookie sensation Hughes nets winner for Vancouver

Man in Santa hat suspected of robbing Nanaimo bank

RCMP investigating robbery at BMO in Terminal Park on Monday

No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami threat: Emergency Info BC

Log export fee reduction aims to revive B.C. coast logging

Forests Minister Doug Donaldson eases wood waste rules

Employee killed in incident at fish farm off Vancouver Island’s west coast

Company offers resources and support through difficult time.

B.C. woman pulled over for being impaired passenger gets licence, car back

The woman’s son was driving but she still lost her licence for 90 days

Police watchdog investigates after man dies during Coquitlam highway arrest

The man had been running in traffic and trying to get into a car

‘I don’t want to die,’ says woman stuck in B.C. hospital ER with pneumonia & heart condition

Woman with pneumonia spent days next to ER doors, slept in friend’s car in parking lot

Most Read