No tsunami threat after multiple earthquakes off the coast of northern Vancouver Island

A magnitude 5.1 earthquake took place off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Dec. 23, 2019. Earthquakes Canada map

No tsunami warning is expected after five earthquakes rattled the waters off the northern coast of Vancouver Island Monday.

According to Earthquakes Canada, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit at 8:44 a.m. local time at a depth of five kilometres about 162 km west of Port Hardy.

Another earthquake, measuring 5.8 in magnitude, hit 178 kilometres west of Port Hardy at 11:49 a.m.

In the hours since, three more earthquakes at a magnitude of 5.8, 6 and 4.8, respectively, all hit in the same general area off the northern coast of Vancouver Island.

The agency said there are no reports of damage from any of the quakes.

Emergency Info BC said there is no tsunami threat.

