Northbound traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is backed up Sept. 27 due to a vehicle crash, as shown by Drive BC highway camera. (Drive BC)

Northbound traffic on the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is backed up Sept. 27 due to a vehicle crash, as shown by Drive BC highway camera. (Drive BC)

Major crash caused traffic mayhem on Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay

Traffic being diverted into southbound lane as of 2 p.m.

A major crash along the Sea to Sky Highway near Lions Bay is causing a backlog of traffic Tuesday (Sept. 27).

All northbound lanes were closed for several hours from about 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., following what Squamish RCMP called a “major vehicle incident” at the intersection of Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road.

Drive BC estimated the lanes wouldn’t re-open until about 6 p.m., but as of about 2 p.m. RCMP said they have converted one southbound lane into a northbound one.

RCMP have also said they are on the lookout for a white Honda with rear-end damage, missing part of its back bumper. Anyone who sees it is told not to approach, but to call police.

RCMP say the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service has been called to the scene.

READ ALSO: ‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for Okanagan residential school survivor

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverSquamishTrafficWhistler

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Tŝilhqot’in title lands crux of two-day meeting with Indigenous leaders, premier, ministers
Next story
Newest deployment of B.C. police dogs already sniffing out crime

Just Posted

Gerald Wartak, running for Langley Township council with Elevate Langley. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Lacrosse coach and business owner runs with Coleman’s slate in Township

Chelsey Sloan recently captured this poignant moment between momma and babe. She spotted the deer in her backyard, near 208th Street and Fraser Highway. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Wonders of wildlife in the backyard

Bubbles, provided by organizers and blown by children in the crowd, were ethereal symbols of childhood as they floated past crosses to symbolize the children who died at residential schools during the 2021 ceremony. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley’s national reconciliation day events start Tuesday evening

Giants fall 4-1 to Silvertips on Everett Saturday night, in the Langley-based team’s second game of the regular season. Both G-Men goalies took a turn in the net, Matthew Hutchison and Brett Mirwald. (Kristin Ostrowski/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Giants set to battle Victoria Royals Friday

Pop-up banner image