Major drug bust at Aldergrove border crossing

Trucker caught with more than 50 kilograms of cocaine and heroin

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) reported when a truck driver arrived at the Aldergrove commercial truck crossing, seeking entry into Canada, the vehicle was referred for a secondary examination after initial questioning.

A search of the truck’s cargo discovered some of the pallets had been tampered with.

Further inspection led to the discovery of 50 brick-shaped objects containing substances suspected to be illegal narcotics.

More than 50 kilograms of suspected cocaine and one kilogram of suspected heroin were seized.

CBSA has transferred the suspect and drugs to the RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Major Projects Team for further criminal investigation.

Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino commented: “by stopping illegal drugs at the border, we’re reducing the risk of harm to Canadians. I want to thank the CBSA employees for their quick and decisive work.”

Bryce Bengco, Chief, Aldergrove Port of Entry, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency: “we are proud of the continued outstanding work by our officers which contributes directly to protecting Canadian communities. This interception is another great example of how our officers, with support from the RCMP, are key to maintaining border integrity.”

Superintendent Richard Bergevin, Officer in Charge of the BC RCMP Federal Serious & Organized Crime – Major Projects, said “illicit drugs have caused incalculable harm to our communities throughout the overdose crisis that continues to claim lives and impact families for years to come. The RCMP are committed to working closely with the CBSA and their partners to detect, deter and disrupt the trafficking of drugs across our borders.”

Anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity is encouraged to call the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060 or submit a tip online.

