Hydro map of outage area.

UPDATE: Tree takes out power in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford

BC Hydro reports service has been restored

A fallen tree cut power to more than than 4,200 BC Hydro customers in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford for about two hours this morning.

The lights went out in the area south of 88 Ave., west of Mt. Lehman Rd, north of 18 Ave. at 7:14 a.m. after the tree knocked down a power line.

Service was reported restored by 9:20 a.m.

Previous story
Little room for pets in current rental market
Next story
Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

Just Posted

Trial begins for man charged with 2010 murder of Mandy Johnson

Langley single mom was fatally shot while in vehicle in Abbotsford

Langley Township’s first 20-storey tower passes hurdle at council

The Oasis building for seniors will feature licensed care rooms, senior’s housing and apartments

UPDATE: Tree takes out power in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford

BC Hydro reports service has been restored

PHOTOS: Langley RCMP release gallery of suspects

If you recognize any of them, call police

Township unveils new plans for museums, cultural centre, Aboriginal arts lodge

Public open house for Fort Langley projects to be held Thursday, Feb. 8

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

Sunwing vacation passengers left at Abbotsford airport

YXX staffers receive praise for help to passengers; airline criticized

B.C. volunteers plan to step up in Haiti despite Trump’s alleged remarks

Support for Haitian orphans continues

Ice dancers Virtue and Moir to carry flag for Canada at 2018 Olympics

The pair earned a gold medal at the 2010 Vancouver Olympic Games

5 to start your day

‘Young, innocent’ teen dies in Vancouver shootout, 152 Street overpass repairs start and more

Congestion points or distance: How Metro Vancouver could pay for its roads

Mobility pricing commission identifies two options in report

Diplomacy on agenda at North Korea summit in Vancouver

Foreign ministers from 20 countries are meeting Tuesday to discuss security and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Kids chained in Calif. house of horrors; parents arrested

Authorities say an emaciated teenager led deputies to home where her 12 brothers and sisters were locked up in filthy conditions

‘Reprehensible’: Trudeau abortion policy raises ire of U.S. right

“This man is reprehensible,” tweeted former White House staffer Sebastian Gorka

Most Read