UPDATE: Tree takes out power in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford

A fallen tree cut power to more than than 4,200 BC Hydro customers in Langley, Mission and Abbotsford for about two hours this morning.

The lights went out in the area south of 88 Ave., west of Mt. Lehman Rd, north of 18 Ave. at 7:14 a.m. after the tree knocked down a power line.

Service was reported restored by 9:20 a.m.