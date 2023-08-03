The section of Fraser Highway from 246th Street to 250th Street is being widened and upgraded, work that is expected to be compleated by autumn 2023. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Major road updates to Fraser Highway in Langley nearly complete

As part of the Master Transportation Plan, upgrades will stand to benefit drivers and pedestrians

An expansion project along the Fraser Highway to better safety and minimize congestion is nearly finished in Langley.

As part of the Township of Langley’s Transportation Master Plan, the road upgrades which began in October 2022, include two additional lanes, curb and gutter improvements, streetlights and multi-use pathways.

The multi-use pathways are separated from regular road traffic because they are geared for other modes of transportation such as cycling or walking.

The work is being done in the 24600 block to the 25000 block.

Expanding and improving this area was first proposed in March, when Township officials sought approval for upgrades to the capacity of the highway to support the movement of people. Things such as volume of traffic and adequate space for other users including cyclists, were not being properly accommodated.

READ MORE: Victoria funds $1 million for repairs of Langley’s twisty ravine road

The upgrades will seek to “reduce some of the congestion, improve travel times and also to provide a higher level of safety with the current road cross section,” according to Richard Welfing, manager of engineering services with the Township.

The project budget is $16 million.

The construction is expected to be completed this coming fall.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Langley TownshipRoad conditionsTraffic

 

Fraser Highway remains open during the widening project with traffic slowed through the construction zones. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Fraser Highway remains open during the widening project with traffic slowed through the construction zones. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The roadwork along Fraser Highway includes providing paved access for properties along the roadway. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The roadwork along Fraser Highway includes providing paved access for properties along the roadway. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

