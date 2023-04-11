A major rock-scaling project is set to begin near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road — which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says will protect travellers from future rockfall. (flickr/Zach)

A major rock-scaling project is set to begin near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road — which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says will protect travellers from future rockfall. (flickr/Zach)

Major rock-scaling project taking place on Highway 1 near Hope

Drivers can expect multiple highway closures and delays starting April 17

Drivers near Hope should expect more construction on Highway 1 over the next month. A major rock-scaling project is set to begin near Exit 160 at Hunter Creek Road — which the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI) says will protect travellers from future rockfall.

The project, which is taking place on April 17, will require multiple daily short closures of the highway, in both directions, near Hunter Creek Road. According to MOTI, the work is estimated to take up to six weeks to complete.

“A wildfire in September 2022 consumed vegetation along the bluff that helped bind rocks together, creating an increased risk of rockfall. This work will mitigate that risk,” said MOTI in a press release. “The closures will result in delays for travellers of 20-35 minutes to allow the safe removal of debris. Longer delays are possible for unexpected issues.”

Drivers can expect 10 closures, each day, from Monday to Saturday. Full highway closures will happen at 8 a.m., with the last closure at 6 p.m. The exception to this are Friday afternoons, with the last closure being at 2 p.m.

No work will be done on Sundays and over the Victoria Day long weekend (May 19 to May 22).

A detour will be available via Highway 7 and signs, warning of Highway 1 delays, will be posted.

For updates, drivers are asked to visit www.DriveBC.ca

READ MORE: Traffics lights installed at 6th Avenue and Old Hope-Princeton Road

@KemoneMoodley
kemone.moodley@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CommunityDrivingHopeinfrastructure

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Violent sex offender wanted nation-wide arrested in Surrey

Just Posted

Langley Township Mayor Eric Woodward and Langley City Mayor Nathan Pachal. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley mayors react to Eby’s housing vision

Vancouver Giants netminder Jesper Vikman has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Las Vegas Golden Knights of the NHL, beginning with the 2023-24 season. (Rob Wilton/file)
Vancouver Giants’ netminder Jesper Vikman signs with Las Vegas

Cellist Anne Janelle and ukuleleist James Hill will perform at the Rose Gellert Hall on Sunday, April 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley-born ukuleleist to perform classical music concert on Sunday

Elenor, 4, from Murrayville, released Chinook smelts into the Nicomekl River system on Saturday, April 30, 2022. She was one of about 600 kids and adults who turned out for the Langley hatchery’s first in-person open house since the pandemic hit. ( Langley Advance Times file)
Kid-friendly open house for salmon release in Langley on Saturday