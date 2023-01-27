Cold spell in forecast could bring icy windshields. (Pixabay)

‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland

‘Temperatures expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal,’ says special weather statement

Environment Canada has maintained its special weather statement warning of arctic air set to “invade” the Lower Mainland and beyond.

A cold spell is expected to settle in over most the province starting Friday (Jan. 27) night.

“Arctic air will invade B.C. beginning tonight, with a major shift in temperature from our mild January,” according to the Jan. 27 statement.

Temperatures are expected to be 5 to 10 degrees below normal, going below zero overnight by the weekend.

Outflow winds will see temperatures drop and the gusty winds will spread to the Sea to Sky and Fraser Valley on Saturday.

What is not clear yet is when it’s expected to warm up again.

“Temperatures are expected to gradually rise late next week at the earliest

‘However, there remains significant uncertainty on the timing of a return to seasonal temperatures.”

Forecast calls for cold spell

