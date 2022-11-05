Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove, spoke this week in the legislature about the cost-of-living crisis. (Screengrab)

Abbotsford South MLA Bruce Banman, who’s also the member for much of Aldergrove, spoke this week in the legislature about the cost-of-living crisis. (Screengrab)

Make life more affordable: Banman

MLA speaks about cost-of-living crisis in the legislature

Liberal MLA Bruce Banman took swipes at his NDP counterparts, while speaking in the legislature on Halloween.

Banman, who represents the Abbotsford South riding (which includes a swath of Aldergrove), criticized the current government’s “inaction” on what he calls a “crippling cost-of-living crisis.”

Rents, fuel, and food prices all continue to soar, but he noted the government has failed to take action to make life more affordable.

“There’s too much going wrong in this province and the cost-of-living crisis is just one of many issues at the forefront of people’s minds,” he said, pointing at rising gas prices as “increasingly unbearable” for many residents in his riding.

“If this government even slightly cares to acknowledge and act on the affordability crisis, the first thing they should do is cut their own salary,” Banman said, calling for cabinet members to forego a proposed pay raise.

“Instead of providing relief for British Columbians, NDP cabinet members have voted themselves a $10,000 retroactive pay increase instead,” he concluded.

