Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Driver remained on scene and rendered first aid

A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road. (Google Street View)

A male pedestrian in his 40s died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road.

The man was struck by a Honda Civic and was deceased when first responders arrived at the scene, police said.

The driver, who reported the crash and rendered first aid to the man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police. He was not injured.

APD patrol officers and collision reconstructionists are continuing to investigate to determine the exact circumstances of the collision. No further details have been released, including the name of the deceased man.

