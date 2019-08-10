A pedestrian died Friday night after being struck by a vehicle in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road. (Google Street View)

Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Driver remained on scene and rendered first aid

A male pedestrian in his 40s died after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night in Abbotsford.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said the incident took place at about 11:30 p.m. in the 36500 block of South Parallel Road.

The man was struck by a Honda Civic and was deceased when first responders arrived at the scene, police said.

The driver, who reported the crash and rendered first aid to the man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police. He was not injured.

APD patrol officers and collision reconstructionists are continuing to investigate to determine the exact circumstances of the collision. No further details have been released, including the name of the deceased man.

ALSO READ: Pedestrian killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford was man in 50s, police say

ALSO READ: Pedestrian suffers broken leg after hit by car in downtown Abbotsford


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Large fire destroys Chilliwack apartment building
Next story
Sea to Sky Gondola closed after haul rope malfunctions

Just Posted

Wildlife bear rehab centre runs out of room

With 18 bears, Critter Care founder says they can’t handle any more orphaned cubs

Aldergrove comes together for 5-year-old battling leukemia

Baseball tournament kicked off today for Sylas, with help from local businesses and players

Celtic siblings share stage at Bez Arts Hub

Brother and sister music duo Qristina & Quinn Bachand perform in Langley, Tuesday, Aug. 13

‘Coming to you live from Fort Langley…‘

Amateur radio broadcasts from National Historic Site for Parks Canada’s On the Air program

Township staff report paves the way for Fort Langley building demolitions

Council is expected to vote on whether to allow the buildings to come down at its Sept. 9 meeting.

VIDEO: Large fire destroys Chilliwack apartment building

Early morning fire on Stevenson displaces hundreds of people

Powerful photo showing fire crew huddled together in Okanagan goes viral

The image was captured by a resident in Oliver on Aug. 9 at approximately 11:30 a.m.

Syrians gradually integrating into Canadian society, latest report finds

Pledge to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees became a hallmark promise from the Liberals in 2015

B.C. VIEWS: Sawmill struggles as NDP boosts northwest log exports

Skeena Sawmills comeback threatened by B.C. government

Sea to Sky Gondola closed after haul rope malfunctions

Operators of the Squamish, B.C. gondola said it will be inoperable until further notice

Male pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

Driver remained on scene and rendered first aid

Taking the long way: Two men paddle from southern B.C. to Alaska

The 1,287-kilometre trip took 55 days

Jeffrey Epstein dies by suicide in jail cell: officials

Epstein, 66, had pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking and was facing up to 45 years in prison

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Most Read