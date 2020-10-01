Langley Mounties were called to Trinity Western University for a report of an “agitated man” who was having an altercation with campus security on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. (file)

Man, 31, in critical condition after altercation at Langley Trinity Western University

RCMP received a report of an ‘agitated man’ on campus

Mounties were called to Trinity Western University on Wednesday for a report of an “agitated man” on campus who was having an altercation with campus security, according to Langley RCMP.

Just before 3 p.m. police attended the call where they found a 31-year-old unresponsive man, said Sgt. Rebecca Parslow with Langley RCMP.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Police investigation underway at Cloverdale townhouse complex

Parslow said the man was taken to Royal Columbian Hospital by BC Ambulance Service, where he remains in critical condition.

“Police believe this to be an isolated incident and have confirmed that all residents on campus are safe and there are no safety concerns at this time,” she added.

The Langley Serious Crime Unit had locked down the scene on campus during the investigation.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken with investigators to contact Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.

Langley RCMPTrinity Western University

