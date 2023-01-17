Police tape marks the area behind the Phoenix Society’s community hub centre in Abbotsford on Monday after a 32-year-old man was critically injured. (Submitted photo)

Man, 32, in critical condition after incident in Abbotsford

Police are revealing few details at this time about what occurred Monday morning

A 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday morning (Jan. 16) after an incident in Abbotsford.

Police have released few details, other than to say that patrol officers responded at 6 a.m. to the 32900 block of South Fraser Way, by the Phoenix Society’s community hub centre. When they arrived, they found a seriously injured man.

Sgt. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the victim was taken by ground ambulance to a Vancouver hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Positive Living Fraser Valley merges with Surrey organization

He said police are not, at this time, releasing information about how the man was injured and the circumstances surrounding the incident, but it appears to be targeted.

“Our major crime unit has taken over the case and is in the early stages of this investigation,” Walker said.

“Investigators are in the process of reviewing video from the area and establishing a timeline with the assistance of witnesses.”

Walker said anyone who might have been in the area between 3 and 6 a.m. and might have have dash-cam footage is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.


