Man, 49, found dead inside Surrey home as fire crews knock down blaze

Police say no foul play is expected

Surrey RCMP is investigating after a 49-year-old man was found dead inside a home after Surrey Fire Service responded to a residential fire.

Firefighters were called to the home 96th Avenue and 117B Street, which has a produce store attached to it, at about 6 a.m.

Surrey RCMP Corporal Joanie Sidhu said police received a call from the fire department, reporting that a body had been found inside the home.

She said an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the death and fire.

However, Sidhu said “no foul play is suspected.”

She added next of kin has been notified, but she couldn’t comment on whether the man lived in the home.


